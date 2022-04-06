Just beginning the 21st century, the French photographer Mathieu Pernot (Fréjus, France, 1970) received a gift from his father, an old album that brought together the photos taken by his grandfather in the Middle East in 1926. Installed in Beirut, and as a good amateur In photography, the ruins aroused in René Pernot a great fascination, magnified by the pull that the exoticism of oriental culture exerted at the time. He toured parts of Lebanon and neighboring Syria. He would travel to Tripoli (Libya). He also to Homs and Latakia, and would visit the ruins of Kalaat-el-Hosn, Baalbek and Palmyra. When the Syrian war broke out in 2011, that album began to acquire a new meaning for his grandson, who began to consider the possibility of starting the same journey and reaching Aleppo and Mosul, two important enclaves devastated by the wars in Syria and Iraq. , respectively. He undertook a journey among the various ruins of history. To those thousand-year-old vestiges photographed by the grandfather, a reflection of the splendor of ancient cultures, new ones were added, synonymous with the failure of our civilization.

From there came a book (edited by Atelier EXB) and an exhibition at the Cartier-Bresson Foundation in Paris, entitled The ruin of sa demoure (The ruin of his abode). Both take on a new look after the tragic events of these last few days. “When you see the photos of Ukraine and know that Syria was Putin’s school, you can’t help but think that the Syria of today could be the Ukraine of tomorrow,” lamented the photographer during a telephone conversation. Ukraine is already the third country with the most people who have been forced to take refuge, behind Venezuela and Syria, according to UNHCR.

After being awarded the 2019 HCB Award for the best project close to documentary photography convened by the Cartier-Bresson Foundation, the photographer undertook a trip. The capital of Lebanon was his first stop. He was lucky, the house that his grandfather lived with his children for 18 years, between 1940 and 1958, was available for rent through Airbnb. Almost a miracle, given the ravages that historical Beirut has suffered due to war and real estate speculation. In those half-naked rooms the echo of the protagonists of his family album still seemed to resound. After that emotional experience, the author followed his route and would not return to the city until a year later. The terrible explosion of an ammonium nitrate deposit in the port had leveled much of the city center days before. “The railings of the balcony of the family apartment were now in the street,” recalls the photographer. “They were used to prevent entry to the building.” Thus, rubble was piled on rubble. After a long civil war of 15 years, whose scars were palpable in the people and in the architecture, the charred ships and the towers of scrapped cars rose like sculptures improvised by chance. “I always felt more interested in the tragic history of the area than the family history,” says the author. “I began to see how that old photo album became universal, in a way, within the fragile history of Lebanon.”

Mosul, Iraq, 2019. Mathieu Pernot

Between these two trips to Beirut, the photographer takes us into a landscape of desolation, very different from the candid trip undertaken by his grandfather almost a century in advance. A tour among ruins that cover a period of more than 3,000 years of history. The author will travel to Tripoli, where the dilapidated facades of the buildings recall the harsh clashes that took place between 2011 and 2014, between Sunnis and Alawites. “In principle, I had decided to dispense with the human figure in my photographs,” explains Pernot. “But the sight of a man sleeping out in the open, while pigeons pecked at his side, with his head resting just below a wall where the hole perforated by a shell could be seen, made me understand the importance of including the inhabitants of those spaces in the story.

The Greco-Roman ruins of Baalbek retain their majesty in eastern Lebanon, where the temple of Bacchus remains one of the best preserved in the world, having escaped the scourge of barbarism. This is not the case of Palmyra, Syria, a world heritage site dynamited by jihadists in 2015. But it is the scale of the new ruins that really impresses in this story. More than half of Homs, the third largest city in Syria, has been destroyed by the bombing of the regime of Bashar al-Assad and his Russian ally. “In my photography I don’t look for the aesthetic gesture”, emphasizes Pernot, “I consider myself a documentary photographer. Reality is so strong in those places that I always try to keep a certain distance from the subject. I flee from the artifice to simply show what one sees. This can become very spectacular, even sometimes it could be said that it is beautiful, but he always sought a balance, reproducing reality as it is presented”.

Homes, Syria. 2020. Mathieu Pernot

“It would not be possible to show the dimension of so much tragedy”, emphasizes Pernot. Hence, sometimes the author focuses on photographing fragments of a scene, which he sometimes contrasts with others from the same, or a different, place in order to compose a kind of collage, in the same way that an archaeologist recomposes a piece. “I am very interested in the reconstruction of spaces and the possibilities that photography offers for it,” says the author. The image of the Syrian dictator becomes almost omnipresent amidst the destruction. “It’s crazy. Each image is different, and the most paradoxical thing is that he is responsible for this landscape of devastation. It is curious to contrast the iconoclasm of Daesh with this excess representation of the face of El Assad”.

In the old part of Mosul, in northern Iraq, overlooking the Tigris River, on whose banks lies the cradle of our civilization, two men talk under a blue sky. Next to him and bordering the road is a pile of rubble and rubble already almost turned to dust. One of the men tells the photographer that his house was right there. Among the ruins still lies the broken body of his wife. “When someone says this to you. You realize the magnitude of their suffering and the horror”, exclaims the author. “That is why I wanted to include the series of portraits with which the book ends. Never forget that people lived in those buildings, some died, others had to flee. A photograph will never be able to reflect the dimension of barbarism”.

‘The ruin of sa demoure‘. Mathieu Pernot. Cartier-Bresson Foundation. Paris. Until June 19.

‘The ruin of sa demoure‘. Mathieu Pernot. Atelier EXB. 120 pages. 45 euros.

