A journey on all fours: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 2 January 2022, at 21.25 on Rai 1, A journey on four paws is broadcasted, a 2019 film directed by Charles Martin Smith based on the novel Una casa per Bella by W. Bruce Cameron. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Lucas and his girlfriend Olivia find a dog in a house that is being demolished, which they take with them, calling her Bella. After discovering that numerous kittens have also found refuge in the same place, the two prevent the house from being demolished. However, the furious owner of the demolition company spreads the word that Bella is a pit bull, that is, one of the dogs that, being considered dangerous, are prohibited in the city of Denver. Because Bella is later taken by a dog catcher, to prevent this from happening again, Lucas and Olivia decide to move to the suburbs. In the meantime, the two entrust Bella to some friends who live in New Mexico, but the dog – unable to bear the distance from her masters – begins a long journey: in the span of two and a half years she travels 650 kilometers, finally managing to return home.

A journey on all fours: the cast of the film

We saw the plot of A Journey on All Fours, but what is the cast of the film? Below all the actors with their respective roles:

Jonah Hauer-King: Lucas Ray

Ashley Judd: Terri Ray

Edward James Olmos: Axel

Alexandra Shipp: Olivia

Wes Studi: Captain Mica

Brian Markinson: Günter Beckenbauer

Barry Watson: Gavin

Tammy Gillis: Agent Leon

John Cassini: Chuck

Motell Gyn Foster: Taylor

Broadus Mattison: Mack

Chris Bauer: Kurch

Streaming and tv

Where to see A journey on all fours on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – January 2, 2022 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the various Rai programs via internet from your PC. , tablet, smartphone and smartTv.