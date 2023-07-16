Immerse yourself in a journey of flavors and know Tocumboa charming town located in the Michoacan state I’m thirstyIt is distinguished by the elaboration of popsicles and ice creams.

This magical corner is recognized as the World Capital of the Palettes and heplace of birth of the renowned chain of ice cream parlors “La Michoacana”, famous in Mexico, the United States and other parts of the world.

In the limits of the impressive Purepecha Plateau, rise Tocumbo, proud of his title as the cradle of paleterias most famous in Mexico.

At the entrance to the town, a majestic monument pays homage to the popsicle and ice cream, symbols of sweetness and pleasure found in every corner of this town, a place where you should take many pictures.

Tocumbo, Michoacan (@Michoacan)

On your trip to this municipality of Michoacán, you must taste the Tocumbo ice popsicles, since they are a real delicacy for the senses.

During your visit you must taste a paleta (@Michoacan)

Its ingredients are carefully selected from the highest quality local products, which guarantees an unparalleled experience for lovers of frozen desserts.

From the classic frozen fruit palettes to the most exquisite and bold flavors, such as chongo zamorano, cheese or even avocado, here you will find a diversity of options.

Tocumbo, cradle of “La Michoacana”

The history of Tocumbo, Michoacán, as the cradle of paletas, goes back to its most authentic roots. in the town, there is still the iconic paletería “La Flor de Tocumbo”the first of the town, which is an unmissable destination on your trip.

Its founder, Rafael Malfavón, he used to walk the streets with his donkey loaded with wooden boxes full of pallets. It is said that the idea for this business arose from his experience in dairy management during his stay in the United States.

Walk the streets of Tocumbo while enjoying a popsicle (@Michoacan)

It was then that the famous and traditional ice cream parlor “La Michoacana” emerged. Alejandro Andrade, according to the franchise’s website, was the one who raised this prosperous business, turning it into a true symbol of excellence in the ice cream industry.

This revolutionary strategy allowed Tocumbo to overcome economic problems and avoid the mass migration that affected many other communities in the 1950s.

The La Michoacana ice cream shops were born here (@Michoacan)

The popsicle business consolidated and strengthened the economy of Tocumbo, demonstrating to its people that wealth was in their own land, thanks to the knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit that was embodied in these delicious frozen desserts.

