Howayda Al Hassan (Al Ain) – sponsored and attended by Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Muhammad bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chair of the Council, the Shamma Muhammad Council for Thought and Knowledge organized a seminar entitled “Illuminations: A Journey in Emirati Minds”, which hosted a group of Emirati creative minds to learn about their ideas, convictions and creative energies that they translated into work that contributes to the intellectual development of the Emirati society And cognitively and socially, they deserved to be honored with the Medal of Culture from the Fujairah Social and Cultural Association.

Tender and open

The symposium began with a speech by Her Highness Sheikha Dr. Shamma, in which she said, “Happy with the presence of a group of Emirati minds today with us who have distinguished and made a lot to the Emirati community through public work. I congratulate them with all the congratulations on their deserved honor with the Medal of Culture, happy with you, and proud of you.” Her Highness described the Emirati society as capable of forming Wonderful energies in the field of work, because of the great impact of our value and human heritage on the formation of our collective conscience from which the individual conscience of man is derived with his knowledge, ethics and human concepts of life with all the world, and not only the boundaries of the Emirati society, as she pointed to the great flow of customs, traditions and cultures facing society Through the coexistence of more than 200 nationalities on the land of the Emirates in perfect harmony and coexistence that provides an elegant example for the world.

She added: We are facing the flows of social communication layers that have made all societies open to their cultures and subject to mechanisms of influence, influence and change, and that in the UAE, society is still firmly attached to the human values ​​heritage that made the UAE a society that enjoys social security in a great way and in harmony with its national identity and a true example of the value of coexistence with various Cultures and nationalities, explaining that gradual change proceeds slowly without acceleration and over the years we are surprised by many changes that shake with the national identity, and that there are changes that affect the concepts related to the development of societies and generations, and this is recognized by the wise leadership seeking to achieve a balance between preserving our national identity and between development and modernity, She also emphasized the role of community work institutions in public benefit associations and cultural and knowledge centers in achieving the cycle of balance and preserving the cohesion of the national identity and the cultural and cognitive inheritance of human civilization through which it is possible to build an advanced modern Emirati society that adheres to its heritage, culture and identity, and this role is a great role and needs conscious cadres, Emphasizing the existence of creative and innovative energies It helps strongly in building the Emirati civilization in the second fifty years of the state’s life.

Building awareness

Hoda Al-Dahmani, Vice President of the Fujairah Socio-Cultural Association, believes that challenges continue with development and construction, and that wise leadership has provided women with all means to assume a cultural, social and political position side by side with men.

Regarding the role of children’s stories in building awareness among the younger generations, the writer Hayat Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the Association, believes that we still need more of this heritage to build a strong critical mind of the child through the narrative text presented to him.

Regarding the challenges facing young people heading for media work, journalist Saeed Al-Kiyami, Chief Financial Officer at the Association, said that young people can transform these challenges into opportunities to develop their capabilities in media skills at various levels.

Communication networks

Speaking about heritage, researcher Fakhia Bin Dagher, a member of the association’s board of directors, confirmed that the UAE possesses a great heritage, and there is no fear of negative impacts on future generations ’association with the Emirati heritage and the popular memory of our society, with the presence of enormous cultural diversity on the land of the Emirates, and we do not forget to transform communication networks. The social leadership to become a pivotal element in our daily life has some psychological repercussions, and during the Corona period the leadership was alerted to this and it was one of the fastest countries in mitigating the psychological effects and coexisting with the pandemic.