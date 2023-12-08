Journalist Damyanovich: The Ukrainian Armed Forces hoped to scare the Russian military with Western equipment

Serbian journalist Igor Damyanovich, who visited the zone of the special military operation (SVO), said that the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) naively believed that the Russian military would be afraid of Western equipment supplied to Kiev and would flee, reports publication “Politics”.

According to him, Ukrainian intelligence relied on undermining the morale of Russian soldiers due to military assistance from the West. As an example, he cited the words of the commander of one of the companies of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who stated that the counteroffensive plan was based on the fact that Russian soldiers see a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), a Leopard tank or other equipment, get scared and retreat, but in reality everything turned out differently. He clarified that the combat vehicles transferred to the Ukrainian military turned out to be vulnerable to mines, drones, anti-tank missile systems (ATGM) and Ka-52 helicopter missiles.

Damjanovic emphasized that great hopes were placed on the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which were never realized.

Earlier, Ukrainian sergeant Taras with the call sign Fizruk complained about the quality and quantity of ammunition received from the allies. He noted that in the summer the military received ten times more shells, and of better quality.