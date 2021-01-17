The tidal wave around Cyberpunk 2077 appears to be far from calming. And one of the promoters of this new phase of conflict has been the journalist Jason Schreier, who has published an article in which it is stated that Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2018 demo was fake and that the studio was aware of all the issues prior to launch. At the time of echoing this news, he published a tweet about which he has had a direct response from CD Projekt RED, where they do not enter to assess this controversy directly.
The origin of this new controversy has come in the form of a rather inflammatory article by the Bloomberg journalist, Jason Schreier, who states that a lot of resources were dedicated to a demo that was shown at E3 2018, knowing that it would not be included in the game. The truth is, that although there are notable changes in the playable phase and that demo, it seems the typical example of downgrade that we have seen so many times.
In the end, in this article the journalist would have delved into the crunch of the game, looking for statements from members of the study who testified about the harsh conditions and exposed the shame of a game that has had many problems when it comes to seeing the light. According to the journalist, his article allows to know the truth first hand, with “Interviews with over 20 current and former CD Projekt employees paint a complex picture”, and accusing the studio of having “Unbridled ambition, technical problems, unrealistic deadlines”, and assuming a motto to be able to do it, «We created The Witcher 3 – it will work«.
Taking part of the excerpt from this article, Adam badowski has responded on Twitter, citing the journalist. The message is quite clear, «I have read your article and your tweets, thanks for reading. I have some thoughts ». He says nothing more, but it seems evident that he disagrees with what he is showing in the image that includes part of this article. The question that may be more acceptable is that there was a global feeling that the game should not have seen the light of day in 2020. Now, what would have happened had he been late? We cannot forget that the first date scheduled for its launch was in the first half of the year and was delayed up to two more times.
The truth is that the answer does not say much and the study is more than aware of the mistakes they have made with the development of Cyberpunk 2077. Far from delving into the crunch, in the versions of the less powerful consoles, and the problems of its launch, what should have been decided to do is something that is not easy even now. Should they have delayed the game again? Should they have canceled the old-gen version? It does not seem that it is easy or popular to make appropriate decisions for the game in every case.
