Diana Moreno (Madrid, 1987) seems exhausted as she climbs the stairs of a central Madrid venue. Although the heat of the afternoon is unforgiving, the journalist smiles effusively, prepared for her interview. Like the protagonist of the comic where she has fictionalized her journey, footprint painters (Libros.com, 2022), Moreno will progressively gain confidence and clear his doubts, initially translated into a contagious nervous laugh that disappears as the conversation goes on.

It is not strange to confuse the person -Diana Moreno- with the character -Daniela Giménez-, since both migrated to Brighton (United Kingdom) three years before the start of Brexit and attended in Athens (Greece) at the time of greatest crudeness and attention media of the “bad call refugee crisis”, as defined by the author herself. Like Moreno, the protagonist also left her country after graduating in Journalism and being rejected for jobs for which she was overqualified. It was a “very unsettling” situation, the cartoonist confesses; her first “naivety break”.

However, as an authentic comic heroine, Daniela Giménez is shedding that naivete when she finds her purpose: to portray stories of people with less privileges than her. Her journalistic flair and her empathy will lead her to focus on international South-North migration and from outside the EU, with which the comic denounces the conditions faced by the Pakistani community in Brighton, the Syrian refugees in Athens or the African and Latin American population without papers in Madrid.

Contact with the work encourages Moreno to recount his journey: he holds it on his lap and often consults it during the talk. While the first chapter talks more about labor rights and the second more about housing or reception, she points out, the third focuses on “how people without papers live, but also on hate speech.” Mainly, in England she portrays labor exploitation, in Greece she denounces the housing emergency of hundreds of asylum seekers and in Spain she focuses on the most vulnerable groups at the beginning of the pandemic, such as maintenance workers or domestic workers.

Page by page, he draws successive reports on dozens of people in trouble: blackmail, unfair dismissals, marriages of convenience, evictions, deportations, neglect of minors, episodes of homelessness, prostitution, drugs…

She also experienced “exciting” moments in these scenarios, such as the union support of female workers in Brighton, the spontaneous neighborhood organization in the squats Hellenic or the creation of solidarity and food banks in Madrid. The comic reflects the journalist’s own sentimental ups and downs, who acknowledges that she went through a “bad time” during the pandemic, but she insists on not equating herself with people forcibly displaced or in an irregular administrative situation.

Excerpt from the comic ‘Drawings of footprints’ (Libros.com, 2022). Diana Moreno

Moreno has colored the scenes of his life and work with different shades. He lived three years in a cold and blue England, spent a month in a warm and orange Athens and portrayed the Madrid of the pandemic, which contrasts with the rest of the trip due to its “green hope”. This visual differentiation also underscores the depth and roundness of the story’s characters, who change color with each chapter. Lea stands out among the protagonists, the person that Dani wants to be and who embodies the most combative facet of her creator. According to the epilogue, Daniela’s quixotic and adventurous friend is inspired by the people Moreno most admires: “globetrotters, curious, travellers, polyglots, tracers and trail eaters.”

“Sometimes I ask myself, journalist or activist? I think it is not necessary to be neutral, although in journalism you have to try to be as close to reality as possible, but that does not mean being neutral”, reflects Moreno, while clarifying the theme of the comic: “you go with a story already in the head, and sometimes reality dismantles it”. However, as a journalist “you have to tell what is happening”, he concludes.

The author herself shows this debate in her work, militancy and professional collaborations. She is affiliated with CNT Madrid, she collaborates with the Foundation for Causeis editor of the blog with M of in Public and works on UNICEF’s Child Friendly Cities project. She has also published articles in EL PAÍS and in other leading newspapers and magazines. Moreno is a journalist specializing in migrations and, although she does not consider herself an activist or trade unionist, in the comic she shows different episodes related to both worlds. The apparent incompatibility between journalism and activism is resolved by stating that “a journalist will always position himself” when choosing an investigation topic and its focus (framing). “In the end you have to take your side, like the human rights side,” she says.

“That a journalist cannot enter a CIE is a problem”

footprint painters It is a “narrative or piece of fiction” framed as comic journalism, a genre that today has “many possibilities” for its creator. Although it is mainly inspired by current information on migration and porCausa reports such as New migratory narratives, grow up paperless either The immigration enforcement industryMoreno also recognizes the influence of his favorite television series, TheWire (HBO, 2002). For the cartoonist, both fictions are based on a lot of journalistic work, which gives them veracity and encourages the audience to “see reality, even if it is fiction.”

Before the end of the interview, person and character have definitely merged, making all their doubts vanish. Moreno concludes that the comic is a tribute to his profession and that the audience must understand that “journalism is a public service and necessary for democracy,” even though there is “a lot of rottenness and a lot of corruption.” “That a journalist cannot enter a ICD it is a problem, because then we do not know what happens inside”, he exemplifies, while asking for respect for the investigation. “It’s our job,” she concludes.

Savior Butcher He is a doctoral candidate in International Migration and Cooperation for Development at the Universidad Pontificia Comillas, and director of the podcast La Leyenda del Tiempo.

