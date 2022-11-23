The Mexican state of Veracruz mourns today the loss of journalist Pedro Pablo Kumul, who has become the seventeenth reporter to be assassinated in the Central American country so far this year. According to local media, the attack took place on Monday the 21st when Kumul, who was driving, had a problem with the driver of another vehicle, who allegedly followed him and finally shot him, according to the newspaper. ‘Herald of Mexico’.

“We regret the terrible event that happened this afternoon in the town of Castillo where our friend, broadcaster and reporter for this media outlet ‘Ax Noticias’ and Es Amor 104.5 HD lost his life,” the newspaper where he worked was reported. victim. In addition, ‘Ax Noticias’ has asked the authorities to investigate the “cowardly act in depth to find those responsible” and that the crime “does not go unpunished.”

The news has caused stupor in the country, which is almost close to twenty reporters murdered. “Freedom of expression should not be a danger in Mexico or anywhere, I join the demands of justice,” said Clemente Castañeda Hoeflich, coordinator of the Movimiento Ciudadano bench in the Senate.

another case of disappearance



The fear of the increase in the number has become important again these days when he denounced the disappearance of another journalist, Francisco Hernández Elvira, in the same state of Veracruz over the weekend. According to his relatives, he had been kidnapped by suspected criminals who entered his apartment and killed his pet. After days of intense agony and despair, those close to him have gone from thinking of the worst to sighing with relief after the authorities found his whereabouts this Wednesday, safe and sound. “The communicator is already with his family, which thanks the journalistic community for its solidarity and support for the situation presented,” said the Commission for the Defense of Journalists. Although the investigation into the case is still ongoing.