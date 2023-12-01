Journalist Kimer: Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers are crushed due to Russia’s inexhaustible resources

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are lamenting the fact that they have nothing with which to fight Russia. The journalist stated this radio DR in Ukraine, Matilda Kimer, who was struck by the words of Ukrainian soldiers.

“The Ukrainians on the battlefield are most oppressed by the impression that the Russians’ resources are inexhaustible. And the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ warehouses are half empty, and they have nothing to shoot with,” Kimer said.

She noted that compared to last year, pessimism among the Ukrainian military has increased many times due to the fact that the fighting has reached a dead end and the prospects for progress on the part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are small.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that the onset of winter marked a new phase in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. He clarified that the cold season will complicate military operations after the summer counter-offensive, which did not bring the desired results.

On November 30, the President of Ukraine also announced about the start of large-scale construction of fortifications along the entire line of combat contact and on the border with Belarus and Russia, where the fighting stopped at the beginning of the special military operation.