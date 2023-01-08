Journalist Robinson calls House Speaker McCarthy Zelensky’s “daddy”

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky got his “daddy” in the person of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy. About it on my Twitter stated journalist Mindy Robinson.

She commented on the tweet of the Ukrainian leader, in which he congratulated McCarthy on his election and expressed hope for continued support and further assistance to Ukraine from the United States.

“I bet you’re glad your sugar daddy made it [занять пост]. We know that you launder our taxes through funds from other countries. How long does it take before everyone realizes that you are spreading fake news from Ukraine to cover your ass?” she wrote.

Kevin McCarthy was elected to the post of speaker of the House of Representatives, considered the third most important in the United States, on the night of January 7. After that, he said that the new House of Representatives wants the United States to win the economic fight against China, and also announced his intention to stop Washington’s wasteful spending and the growth of the country’s public debt.

Later, TASS noticed that McCarthy, speaking about the priorities of the work, did not mention Ukraine. Among the obligations of lawmakers, McCarthy called a strong economy, ensuring freedoms within the country, as well as government accountability.