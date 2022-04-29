The fatal victim whose body was found in the rubble of the residential building that was attacked with missiles by the Russian Army in kyiv on Thursday is a Ukrainian journalist who worked for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, from the United States, the Media Information Institute (IMI) reported on its website.

This is Vira Hyrych, as confirmed to IMI by the chief editor of the Ukrainian service of Radio Liberty, Inna Kuznetsova.

“Vira’s body was found on April 29 while a house was being cleared in the Shevchenkivskyi district (kyiv). During the bombardment, the rocket hit the journalist’s apartmentKuznetsova added.

“The journalist and producer died after a missile attack on the building where she lived. The bombing was on April 28,” the organization’s Ukrainian affiliate said in a statement.

The statement said Gyrych started working at Radio Liberty’s kyiv bureau in early 2018 after having built his career in the Ukrainian media.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), At least seven reporters have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched an invasion on February 24.

Building attacked in kyiv this Thursday in the middle of the visit of Antonio Guterres.

The 25-story building was partially destroyed as a result of the Russian shelling, Ukraine’s Emergency Services said.

The bombing in kyiv, which has also caused ten injuries, took place during a visit by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to the Ukrainian capital.

“The rescuers, who continue to inspect and clean the rubble of the residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district struck yesterday, have just found the body,” announced the mayor of kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, on his Telegram account, after discovering the remains of the journalist.

The Russian authorities assured this Friday that in the attack on kyiv they destroyed the facilities of the space and rocket industry company Artem with long-range and high-precision missiles, without specifying how many rockets were launched or the total number of targets in the city. .

After the attack this Thursday, which occurred coinciding with the visit of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to the Ukrainian capital, its mayor denounced that the Russian bombings have already caused more than a hundred deaths in the city.

The Russian army, which began the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, had stopped shelling the city of kyiv and its surroundings in recent weeks to focus on establishing control in the east and south of the country.

