A 36-year-old Jordanian woman overcame difficulties and pain and gave birth to a healthy child at Burjeel Hospital – Abu Dhabi, despite the fact that colon cancer struck her when she was in her sixth month, when she began suffering from severe abdominal pain that was interpreted as normal pregnancy pain.

In detail, Rania Fouad Al-Sheikh was suffering from severe abdominal pain throughout her pregnancy, but she was told that the pain was part of pregnancy. However, as the weeks progressed, her condition deteriorated, and she became bedridden. Rania said: “When I learned that I would become a mother for the first time… Second, I felt very happy, but as my pregnancy progressed, I began to suffer from severe pain and heaviness in my stomach and liver. By the sixth month of pregnancy, I became exhausted and had a lack of appetite for food, and I was transferred to the emergency room at Burjeel Hospital.”

When Rania arrived at the hospital, Dr. Fadi George Hashem, a consultant in obstetrics and gynecology, ordered investigative tests to determine the cause of the pregnant patient’s pain. Here was the unexpected surprise that she was diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer. The pregnant mother showed great courage and relied on her faith to overcome this difficult situation.

Rania added: “I thanked God Almighty because we finally knew the cause of the pain. Although I did not expect a cancer diagnosis, I did not feel sad because I believe that everything that comes from God is good. All I wanted was for my child to be healthy.”

Dr. Muhannad Diab, a consultant oncologist at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, said: When Rania came for the first time in April, she could not move or speak, as biopsies revealed an aggressive form of colon cancer called mucinous adenocarcinoma.

While the patient was in poor condition, additional tests showed that the child’s condition was unstable. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, a multidisciplinary team at the hospital that included Dr. Muhannad Diab, Dr. Fadi George Hashem, Dr. Hamid Rina, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist, and Dr. Tawfiq Atta, Consultant in obesity surgery and general laparoscopic surgery, to a comprehensive chemotherapy plan.

Chemotherapy during pregnancy

Dr. Muhannad Diab said, “When the patient was in the twenty-sixth week of pregnancy, we started chemotherapy to improve the condition of the mother and child, and after three days of chemotherapy, the patient was able to move. She was discharged from the hospital a week after the first chemotherapy session, and she continued to receive She had weekly medical appointments during which the team monitored her and the baby until birth.

Rania expressed her gratitude for receiving great support from her family and husband during this difficult period, and continued her usual activities and spent time with her family, including her first son, Mohammed, who is four years old.

In the 35th week of her pregnancy, Rania completed five sessions of chemotherapy, underwent a cesarean section, and brought her little boy into the world, weighing 2.32 kilograms.