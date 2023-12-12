The Jordanian army statement stated that the smugglers were trying to bring “large quantities of drugs” into Jordan, taking advantage of the fog and low visibility, noting that a number of smugglers were killed while others fled.

Smugglers have used Jordan over the past years to smuggle amphetamines (Captagon) out of Syria.

During the past months, the Jordanian authorities were able to thwart several attempts, including some attempts in which smugglers used drones to transport drugs across the border.

The Captagon industry is a source of great concern to Jordan and several other countries, as hundreds of millions of pills have been smuggled over the years.

This drug is used recreationally by people who work in physically demanding jobs, to keep them active.