Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Brigadier General Ahmed Haji Al Serkal, Director General of Police Operations at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, honored Abdul Rahman Taha, a Jordanian national, in appreciation for his positive cooperation with the police, and for providing immediate and urgent assistance to the men of the Rescue Department while performing their work, entering his vehicle inside one of the desert areas in the Emirate of Sharjah to rescue a patient who was suspended His vehicle was stranded in the sand.

The Director General of Police Operations also praised the good behavior and speed of response that was done by Paramedic Alaa Hassan from the Rescue Department, and First Police Officer Awad Hassan from the Traffic and Patrols Department, and the speed of their handling of such an emergency, and the provision of first aid necessary to maintain his safety.

Brigadier General Al Serkal emphasized that the Sharjah Police General Command is keen to honor its collaborators in appreciation of their sincere efforts in serving the community, whose actions reflect a creative approach and a sublime approach that is a model to be followed, and accordingly the leadership is keen to honor the collaborators to motivate them as people who contribute to the support of the security system, consciously. My community confirms the public’s keenness to play its common role in maintaining the safety and security of community members