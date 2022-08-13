In Johannesburg New Zealand ends three-defeat streak with goals from Cane, Tuakeiaho, Havili and Scott Barrett, in San Juan Argentina knocks Australia out and wins 48-17 scoring 7 tries

The awakening of the All Blacks in Johannesburg, Argentina’s hard lesson to Australia in San Juan. On the second day of the Southern Hemisphere Rugby Championship, New Zealand put an end to the streak of 3 consecutive defeats, avenge the defeat of Nelspruit and with a furious comeback in the final fold for 35-23 the reigning world champion South Africa. A victory that may not be enough for coach Ian Foster to save the bench: on his return home the New Zealand federation will certainly let people know if they will immediately change their technical guide or at least reach the end of the tournament.

On the other hand, the lesson inflicted by the Pumas of coach Michael Cheika on his former Wallabies, dominated and overwhelmed by 48-17, is very hard: the partial of 7 tries to 2 also gives the Argentines the bonus point and with it the command of the standings, shared at altitude 5 with Australia, +1 on New Zealand and South Africa. After the break, it’s back on Saturday 27 August with New Zealand-Argentina (in Christchurch) and Australia-South Africa (in Adelaide).

Johannesburg – In Johannesburg the All Blacks prove to have at least studied, this time: with a cynical use of the cross kick and a better occupation of the field, equalizing the physical clash, they manage to take the game in hand. Even without becoming dangerous, not even when the yellow card to Damian Willemse for a ruck infraction gives them 10 minutes in numerical superiority. But then it is precisely the highly criticized captain Sam Cane, primed inside by Will Jordan after the beautiful pass high and off by Jordie Barrett, to sign the first goal of the match in the 28 ‘, imitated in the 33’ by the hooker Samisoni Tuakeiaho, who picks up the oval from the ruck using a South African’s body to roll over the line and crush. Richie Mounga, preferred at the opening to Beauden Barrett, who at 24 ‘had unlocked the score on placed, transforms the second. At 3 ‘from the interval it is Lukhanyo Am who puts the Springboks back on track: beautiful hands from Pollard and Willie le Roux to trigger the center, which then passes thanks to the soft tackle of Caleb Clarke, with Pollard who transforms and then also puts a placed just at the end of 10-15. The situation then turns upside down with another placed by Pollard (45 ‘) and with the goal of Makazole Mapimpi (58’), all alone wide to the right by a magnificent pass by Willemse. Pollard transformed it and in the 68th minute slipped another shot, for a tackle without a ball that cost Beauden Barrett a yellow card. Mounga keeps them on track with two places (49 ‘and 57’), but just when the All Blacks seem doomed they unleash a sensational comeback by scoring two tries in 5 minutes between 74 ‘and 79’, first with David Havili (who receives a few steps from the goal the splendid offload of Ardie Savea) and then with Scott Barrett (who resolves a long attack on the New Zealand advantage from a short distance). Mounga transforms them both and the All Blacks can breathe again. See also Inter, the two fronts that block the market. Marotta seeks acceleration

San Juan – In San Juan the start is a shock for the Wallabies, who suffer two tries in 5 minutes: the first of Juan Imhoff, who kicks along the 22 and then runs to collect the oval taking advantage of the sensational misunderstanding between Tom Wright and Jordan Petaia to walk all alone over the line; then that of Thomas Gallo, who breaks through from a few steps after a beautiful attack in advance. Emiliano Boffelli transforms them both. However, it is the prop and captain James Slipper at 11 to sound the alarm for the guests, taking advantage of the pattern of the long ball from touch to escape inside and crush from a short distance. James O’Connor converts and then at 15 ‘also puts in the post of -4. But at 23 ‘the Pumas hit again with Jeronimo de la Fuente: the center receives just outside the 22, beats two defenders and flies to the goal. A race that costs dearly to de la Fuente, who has to go out due to a muscle problem. Boffelli transforms again. And at 32 ‘it is another mistake, this time by James O’Connor who lacks control over a long kick, to trigger the lethal counterattack of Juan Martin Gonzalez (this time Boffelli misses the posts). Argentina, which firmly maintains control of the match at the beginning of the second half, without offering too much room for Australian attempts: indeed it is Boffelli who still scores on a spot in the 53rd minute. At 64 ‘from an Argentine maul that clamorously makes the way from midfield for about twenty meters a magnificent attack is born that leads after 11 phases to Gallo’s double, which he collects from a short distance and finds the hole to turn around and crush in the middle of the shirts yellow. Boffelli transforms for a 36-10 that he knows of a definitive sentence. Even if an unjustified sleep of the Argentines under the goalposts allows the center Len Ikitau to pick up a ball and sprint undisturbed in the goal (transformed by O’Connor). The empty pass, however, remains isolated and the Argentine defense effectively defuses subsequent Australian attacks. Indeed, in the 78th minute it was Boffelli who beat Marika Koroibete at speed to crush the intelligent grubber with whom Lucio Cinti (who took over from Santiago Carreras) punched the Australian line on the right. But that’s not all, because on the last possession with the time expired Tomas Cubelli runs away and then kicks along towards the goal, with Tomas Albornoz beating everyone in speed, picking up and crushing. Boffelli also transforms for the final 48-17. See also PSG lets a very mediocre Real Madrid escape alive

