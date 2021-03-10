Uber Eats managed to establish itself as a successful company in a matter of a few years, and yes, we know that it is strange to read about it on a site like this, but this anecdote is really worth telling.

Once your order is ready, the application shows you the name of the delivery person in charge, as well as its precise location so that you can take care of receiving it, and this time something strange happened.

A user of Uber Eats He was surprised to notice that the person who carried his order had a peculiar name, which is related to nothing more and nothing less than Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

A Jojo works at Uber Eats

This peculiar story happened to the youtuber Connor, who a few days ago ordered some food, the funny thing is that he was not expecting a famous delivery man.

When carefully reviewing the details of his order, he realized that the delivery manager was called nothing more and nothing less than Jyotaro, who is apparently affiliated with Uber Eats.

Connor is a huge fan of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and did not miss the opportunity to share the story on his Twitter account along with the phrase ‘I just asked for Uber Eats and it’s reaching out to me. Help’.

If you didn’t understand the reference, Jotaro kujo is the protagonist of Stardust crusaders, the third part of the saga created by Hirohiko araki, and whose name is very similar to that of the delivery man.

Of course, the memes did not take long to appear, and several of them made fun of the situation by making edits of a popular moment from anime and manga.

‘Here Dio would be the delivery man.’

The coincidence seems to be too strange, so we doubt if it really happened or if it was all some kind of joke on the part of Connor, but if that delivery man Uber Eats it exists in truth will make many customers happy.

