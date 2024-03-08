The country's anti-narcotics agents were able to arrest a person in possession of more than two million and 750 thousand tablets of the narcotic substance “Lyrica” ​​in a successive operation, after the Ministry of the Interior of the State of Kuwait arrested two people at Kuwait International Airport in possession of about one million tablets of the substance. itself.

According to information exchanged between the Ministries of the Interior of the two countries, the activities of this gang, which promotes toxins and poses a threat to the health and safety of communities in the region, were dismantled.

This operation comes within high-level coordination between counterpart agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and a continuation of the efforts of the Ministries of Interior in combating the scourge of drugs and psychotropic substances, tracking down their dealers and smugglers, and protecting society from this scourge.

The Director General of Federal Narcotics Control at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, stressed the keenness on coordination and integrated cooperation with countries of the world, especially with the concerned authorities in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, in order to strengthen efforts to combat drugs and rid societies of their evils and destructive effects, as he stressed. The ability of anti-narcotics agents to paralyze the work of drug dealers and gangs and reach them, regardless of their methods.

Al-Suwaidi expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Ministry of Interior of the State of Kuwait for its permanent cooperation and continuous coordination within Gulf cooperation between fraternal countries towards safer Gulf societies, in which their people enjoy security, stability and prosperity.