The governments of the United Arab Emirates and Israel have begun formal discussions to establish a quarantine-free travel corridor between the two countries, for travelers who have received the vaccine against the Covid-19 virus, with the aim of facilitating the movement of travel for commercial, tourism and official purposes.

Meetings are currently taking place between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the UAE and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs to negotiate the terms of the agreement in this regard, with the aim of concluding the agreement and starting its implementation in April 2021.

The two sides affirmed – in a joint statement – that the establishment of a travel corridor between the UAE and Israel would increase the level of bilateral exchange in the wake of the Abrahamic Agreement for historic peace, and generate additional opportunities to strengthen economic and social relations between the two peoples.

The two sides pointed out that the discussions aimed at establishing this corridor came in recognition of the successful efforts made by the UAE and the State of Israel in combating the “Covid-19” epidemic, especially as they are leading the largest vaccination campaign in the world .. and they have expressed their joint commitment to prove that Eliminating the epidemic requires effective, widespread and coordinated vaccination campaigns between different countries.

The leadership of the UAE and the State of Israel reaffirmed that strengthening global health security is a collective responsibility, and indicated the importance of multilateral efforts and international cooperation to achieve just and sustainable recovery from this epidemic.





