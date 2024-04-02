The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Cyprus expressed, in a statement issued today, Tuesday, their strong condemnation of the Israeli raid that targeted humanitarian relief employees at the World Central Kitchen Foundation, and expressed their sincere condolences and solidarity with the families of the victims and their countries, and to the management and employees of the Foundation, as well as their wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured. .

The UAE and Cyprus strongly condemned all acts of violence against humanitarian workers who devote their lives to serving those in need, and stressed that targeting humanitarian relief workers is a flagrant violation of all international treaties that guarantee the protection of relief and rescue workers.

The UAE, Cyprus and the World Central Kitchen, through the “Amalthea” initiative, aim to provide urgent humanitarian aid and supplies to the Gaza Strip to avoid famine in the northern Gaza Strip and alleviate the suffering in Gaza, through the safe delivery and distribution of food supplies.

The UAE and Cyprus stressed that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza requires the adoption of such a collective international approach to urgently mitigate the repercussions that threaten the lives of innocent civilians, by ensuring the urgent, safe, sustainable and unhindered flow of aid.

The UAE and Cyprus stressed that Palestinian families are in urgent need of basic requirements to prevent the health situation from worsening, and therefore, it is necessary for Israel to exercise its responsibility to protect humanitarian workers who should be able to carry out this vital work safely and without fear for their lives.