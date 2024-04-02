In a statement issued yesterday, the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Cyprus expressed their strong condemnation of the Israeli raid that targeted humanitarian relief employees at the World Central Kitchen Foundation.

They also expressed their sincere condolences and solidarity with the families of the victims and their countries, and the management and employees of the Foundation, and their wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured.

The UAE and Cyprus strongly condemned all acts of violence against humanitarian workers who devote their lives to serving those in need.

They stressed that targeting humanitarian relief workers is a flagrant violation of all international treaties that guarantee the protection of relief and rescue workers.

The UAE, Cyprus and the World Central Kitchen aim, through the “Amalthea” initiative, to provide urgent humanitarian aid and supplies to the Gaza Strip, to avoid famine in the northern Strip and alleviate the suffering in Gaza, by delivering and distributing food supplies in a safe manner.

The UAE and Cyprus stressed that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza requires the adoption of such a collective international approach to urgently mitigate the repercussions that threaten the lives of innocent civilians, by ensuring the urgent, safe, sustainable and unhindered flow of aid.

The UAE and Cyprus stressed that Palestinian families are in urgent need of basic requirements to prevent the health situation from worsening, and therefore it is necessary for Israel to exercise its responsibility to protect humanitarian workers, who should be able to carry out this vital work safely and without fear for their lives.