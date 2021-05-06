A joint statement between Egypt and Turkey on their political talks

Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – Today, Thursday, Egypt and Turkey issued a joint statement on their political talks, which began yesterday in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The statement, which was published on the official page of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on “Facebook”, said, “The discussions are frank and in-depth, as they touched upon bilateral issues, as well as a number of regional issues.”

The statement, which was issued at the end of the two-day talks, added that the consultations dealt with “the situation in Libya, Syria and Iraq and the need to achieve peace and security in the eastern Mediterranean region.”

“The two sides will evaluate the outcome of this round of consultations and agree on next steps.” The Egyptian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Hamdi Sanad Loza, while the Turkish delegation was led by Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador Sadat Onal.