The UAE and the State of Kuwait issued a joint statement on the occasion of the state visit made yesterday by His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, to the UAE..

Below is the text of the joint statement :

In order to enhance the close ties and strong fraternal relations that bring together the leadership and people of the UAE and the State of Kuwait, and to consolidate bilateral relations, common destiny and strategic partnership between them, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, received His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State. Sister Kuwait, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, where His Highness the Emir of the State of Kuwait made a state visit to the UAE on March 5, 2024..

1/ The two sides held an official discussion session, during which they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in all fields, recalling the important and constructive role played by the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, “may God rest his soul,” and the late rulers of the UAE and the State of Kuwait in the framework of supporting and strengthening relations between… The two countries.

2/ His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, congratulated the UAE on the success of holding the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. COP28 The historic “UAE Agreement” as well as the World Government Summit, and praised the progress and success achieved by the UAE in the field of space. For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, appreciated the support of the government of the State of Kuwait for the success of the UAE’s hosting of the conference. COP28.

3/ With regard to the economic, trade and investment fields, the two sides praised the growth of trade relations and bilateral investments between the two countries, as the volume of non-oil foreign merchandise trade between the UAE and the State of Kuwait reached 12.2 billion US dollars in 2023, with a growth of 2% compared to the year 2022, stressing the importance of Expanding the horizons of cooperation and economic partnership between them, investing in the opportunities available in the two countries, and exploring and developing economic opportunities in light of the “Kuwait Vision 2035” and the “We Are the Emirates 2031” development vision..

The two sides welcomed the Emirati and Kuwaiti investors and companies expanding their businesses and taking advantage of the opportunities available in projects witnessed by all vital sectors in the two countries, as part of preparations to host major events and activities in the coming years..

4/ The two sides also expressed their aspiration to hold the Ministerial Day work of the fifth session of the Joint Higher Committee scheduled for this year, and to work on implementing the agreements and memorandums of understanding that were agreed upon..

5/ The two sides praised the close cooperation between them in the political, consular, diplomatic, economic, commercial, financial, investment, private sector, energy, cybersecurity, communications and technology fields, and the field of maritime transport and ports, in addition to many other areas of cooperation, based on the outcomes of the work of the subcommittees of the fifth session of the Joint Supreme Committee. Between the two countries.

6/ On the defense and security side, the two sides affirmed their keenness to strengthen defense cooperation and develop strategic relations and partnerships to protect the security and stability of the two countries and the region. They praised the level of security cooperation and coordination existing between the two countries, and stressed their desire to enhance cooperation in the field of combating crimes in all their forms, confronting terrorism, and exchanging experiences in The field of border security.

7/ The two sides stressed the importance of confronting extremism in all its forms and manifestations, rejecting the rhetoric of racism and hate, and stressed the importance of upholding the values ​​of tolerance, dialogue and human solidarity, and spreading a culture of moderation, in order to achieve security, stability and prosperity for the peoples of the region and the world..

8/ The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the regional situation and their repercussions on Arab-Arab relations, regional security and stability, and stressed the importance of the Republic of Iraq’s respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Kuwait, and adherence to bilateral and international pledges and agreements and all relevant United Nations resolutions, especially Security Council Resolution No. 833 (1993), which Accordingly, the land and sea borders were demarcated between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Iraq, and the importance of completing the demarcation of the maritime borders between the two countries beyond maritime mark 162..

The two sides also stressed the importance of Iraq's commitment to the agreement regulating maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah signed between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Iraq on April 29, 2012, which entered into force on December 5, 2013 after its ratification by both countries, and was jointly deposited with the United Nations on December 18. 2013, and affirmed their rejection of the Iraqi side’s unilateral cancellation of the security swap protocol signed in 2008 and its map approved in the joint plan to ensure the safety of navigation in Khor Abdullah signed between the two sides on December 28, 2014, which included a clear and specific mechanism for amendment and cancellation..

The two sides also renewed support for Security Council Resolution 2107 (2013), which requests the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and the Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Strengthening, supporting and facilitating efforts related to searching for missing Kuwaitis and third-country nationals and determining their fate or returning their remains within the framework of the Tripartite Committee and the technical subcommittee emanating from it under the auspices of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the return of Kuwaiti property, including the national archives, and the importance of the Security Council’s continued follow-up of the related file. On the issue of missing Kuwaitis and third-country nationals and the file of missing Kuwaiti property, including the National Archives, through the continued preparation of periodic reports submitted by the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the latest developments in these two files, and the efforts undertaken by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) In this regard, pursuant to paragraph 4 of Security Council resolution 2107 (2013), and calling on Iraq and the United Nations to exert maximum efforts to reach a final solution to all these unfinished issues and files..

9/ The two sides also affirmed that the entire Durra field is located in the marine areas of the State of Kuwait, and that ownership of the natural resources in the submerged area adjacent to the joint divided zone, the Kuwaiti-Saudi wealth, including the entire Durra field, is joint ownership between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia only, and is theirs alone. Full rights to exploit the natural resources in that area, in accordance with the provisions of international law and based on the agreements concluded and in force between them, and affirming the categorical rejection of any allegations of the existence of rights for any other party in this field or the submerged area adjacent to the divided area, sharing wealth within its specific borders between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia..

10/ The two sides also affirmed the firm position regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran’s occupation of the three islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa belonging to the UAE, and their support and support for the right of the United Arab Emirates to its three islands occupied by Iran, and the categorical rejection of Iran’s continued occupation of the islands, and affirmation of the sovereignty of the UAE. It has full control over its three islands, its territorial waters, its airspace, its continental shelf, and its exclusive economic zone, as an integral part of the territory of the United Arab Emirates, and that it reserves its full rights therein, and does not recognize any sovereignty other than the sovereignty of the UAE..

11/ With regard to navigation in the Red Sea, the two sides stressed the importance of maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea region, and respecting the right of maritime navigation in it in accordance with the provisions of international law and relevant United Nations conventions..

12/ With regard to regional affairs, the two sides discussed developments in the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, and expressed their deep concern about the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, and the war the Strip is witnessing in which tens of thousands of innocent civilians have been killed, and the destruction of vital installations, places of worship, infrastructure, and the headquarters of international organizations. As a result of Israeli attacks.

The two sides stressed the need for the international community, especially the Security Council, to assume its responsibilities to stop military operations in the Palestinian territories and protect civilians in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law..

The two sides affirmed their commitment to continuing humanitarian efforts aimed at providing relief aid to alleviate the human suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and calling on the international community to work to support international humanitarian organizations and the efforts of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and enable it to perform its humanitarian tasks..

The two sides stressed the need to intensify efforts to reach a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue in accordance with the principle of the two-state solution, in a way that guarantees the Palestinian people their right to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital..

13/ Regarding regional crises, the two sides stressed their support for security and stability in the region, emphasizing the importance of giving priority to dialogue and diplomatic solutions in resolving differences and conflicts, and opening channels of communication to build bridges of partnership and cooperation, promoting the values ​​of solidarity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence, and sustaining growth, stability, and global peace for current and future generations in the region..

14/ His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, awarded His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, the “Zayed Medal”, in appreciation of His Highness’s efforts and his role in consolidating historical bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, while His Highness Sheikh Meshal presented Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan “Mubarak Al-Kabeer Necklace“.

15 / At the conclusion of the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, expressed his thanks and appreciation to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for the good reception and generous hospitality received by His Highness and the accompanying delegation. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his best wishes for good health and wellness to His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and for further progress and prosperity for the brotherly Kuwaiti people under the wise leadership of His Highness..