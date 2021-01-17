Experts speak of the drama of the talent left over to come. Drazen / Getty Images / Getty Images

The announced wave of layoffs with which the year begins has placed in the focus of the present the policy of separation of the companies to accompany their workers in the exit. An area in which most do not do well. Its poor management produces more than a million employees, who, unwillingly, and with briefcases brimming with experience and knowledge, contacts and commitment, are prematurely disengaged from their jobs. Something that fully affects from 50 years. Including senior talent in a business model impacted by digitization, the pandemic and teleworking, and assessing it as strategic, is its great pending issue

Many are already talking about the drama of excess talent “that is coming over” and about which most organizations “look the other way”. The professor of the executive MBA of ESIC, Raquel Davó, calls on large companies “to implement support policies once and for all in the last phase of work for the worker.” “It is not acceptable that the culture of organizations does not include taking care of the exit process of their staff. That it is not recycled, that a window is not opened to work on projects, that partial employment is hardly considered, that the entity does not take advantage of its network of networking (network of contacts) to find interviews with him and not be at all proactive in activating other outplacement channels ”.

What, without a doubt, would have accepted Matilde López, recently retired as a financial analyst at Disney Channel. “With the knowledge you have of the multinational, its culture, type of operations and processes, its way of working and the market in which you operate, you could have taken on a project as a freelance or even part-time.” For her part, Patricia Boggan, after leaving Telefónica says: “I missed more emotional support in the external relocation plan. They ask you, from the beginning, to define yourself when you don’t even know which way to go ”. Luisa Mola, a telecommunications engineer, is clear about it: “After taking early retirement at Telefónica, I have sought out volunteer activities, consulting and I give technology talks. Nobody trains you, nor do companies that look for work exist. This is about oneself ”.

For Belén Ferrer, account director of Lee Hecht Harrison, LHH, consultant for outplacement (relocation) of the Adecco Group, “the companies that accompany the employee on their departure gain in brand reinforcement, commitment, profitability and efficiency”. María Pizzuto, a partner at Auren Blc, goes further and predicts a wave of tremendous consequences in the face of collective dismissals due to the pandemic. “Alcoholism, addiction, divorce and depression are going to skyrocket. Many of these workers will be seen on the street, from one day to the next, without a vital transition or prior policy of separation from their companies. It is very difficult to fit in and manage a new role, identity and contribution to society without help, especially when for the employee his main task in life was to work ”.

The culture of leaving work early and without accompaniment is a differential characteristic of the Spanish labor market. “We continue to lose too much senior talent,” says Pizzuto. And it is that in Spain a model prevails in which you work 100% of the established schedule until the day of retirement. “The output is not staggered with time reductions. The dominant culture is all or nothing that produces so much frustration in people who go from infinity to zero in 24 hours ”, he believes.

The study Senior workers in European companies, by Fundación IE, People Matters and Sagardoy Abogados, maintains that “companies and the Administration must be aware of seniors, already retired, who would like to have continued working for reasons related to the pension or for extra-economic considerations ”. This research highlights best business practices in nine EU countries. He exemplifies in the Finnish food and dietetics company Ruoka-Saarioimen the senior development opportunities and the partial retirement option.

From Swedish energy company Vattenfall highlights how it fosters a culture of positive opinion of senior workers; its program of relocation and exchange of skills for project workers and its model for reducing working hours 80-90-100 (from 58 years) which represents 80% of workload, 90% of salary with 100% contributions to the pension plan. Three Spanish companies with best practices in this area indicated by the study are Asepeyo, Generali and Fundación Endesa.

The Asepeyo mutual has a plan for transition to retirement. Its senior scholarship program stands out, for those over 65, which keeps them active and with enriching social relationships while sharing their experience and professional background with their peers. Generali offers additional vacations from the age of 60 with the effect of reducing their annual working hours, without salary impact, and is already working on a program of preparation for retirement and creation of development models for talent groups.

Within this framework of talent management is the Savia proposal, from the Endesa Foundation. It is a technological platform to promote a cultural change that helps those over 50 who want to continue working and companies in need of attracting this talent. These days he has presented a guide with recommendations, among which several stand out, such as incorporating senior talent on the agenda of corporate governance bodies as a strategic factor; modify prejudices about the group; establish new models of collaboration and professional career and create strategies to continue the relationship with the elderly within the company.