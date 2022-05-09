The Department of Human Resources in the Government of Sharjah has announced a job opportunity for job seekers with a salary of 25 thousand dirhams in the position of a photographer for a semi-governmental entity in the Emirate of Sharjah. Possess a Bachelor’s degree in Visual Media or any related field, and the practical experience should not be less than one year.

She explained that if a citizen wishes to run for this vacancy, he must follow six steps, the first is to send his CV on a date tomorrow via the website hrcareers@dhr.gov.ae, and secondly to add the address of the vacancy in the e-mail address, and thirdly By naming the resume file by the second name, fourthly, to send the resume in both Arabic and English, fifth not to copy the resume from the mobile phone, and sixthly, the file should be in PDF or word format.





Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

