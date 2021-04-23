France is in mourning. Islamist terrorism hit the neighboring country once again on Friday. On this occasion the victim was an agent of the French Police, stabbed to death on the outskirts of Paris by a man of Tunisian nationality, shouting “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is the greatest).

The head of the Elysee, Emmanuel Macron, expressed his dismay from Chad, where he was at the funeral of President Idriss Déby, in a message posted on Twitter. In it, he paid tribute to Stéphanie M., the agent murdered at the police station where she worked in Rambouillet, about 60 kilometers southwest of Paris, and reaffirmed that the country will not regress one iota in the fight against terrorist barbarism.

“The Republic has just lost one of its everyday heroines, in a barbarous gesture and infinite cowardice,” added Prime Minister Jean Castex, who visited the police station with the Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, shortly after the crime. The head of the French Government reiterated, like the president, the determination of the French Executive to give no quarter to jihadism and congratulated the police officers who “immediately neutralized the perpetrator.”

Stéphanie, 49, a mother of two, worked as an administrative official. She was in the lobby of the police station at around 2:20 pm when she was attacked by a man armed with a knife, for unknown reasons. The 36-year-old aggressor, a Tunisian national, according to the data released by the French media, died shortly after his action as a result of the injuries caused by the shots from another agent present in the place.

The terrorist, identified by the French press as Jamel G., illegally entered France in 2009 but he had managed to regularize his immigration status in 2019. He had no criminal record nor was he on the intelligence services’ radar for radicalization. According to the first investigations, it could be “a lone wolf.”

The National Antiterrorist Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation for “murder of a person depositary of public authority in relation to a terrorist organization” and for “Terrorist association”. The prosecutor Jean-François Ricard explained to the media that there were several reasons why they had decided to investigate the murder of the Rambouillet police as terrorism. Among them, “the type of crime”, the fact that the victim was an agent of the forces of order and “the author’s statements” at the time of the crime. Ricard did not elaborate on this, but according to some witnesses, the murderer shouted “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is the greatest) when he pounced on his victim.

Reinforced security



After the attack, the Interior Minister ordered the prefects to reinforce security around the police stations and in the gendarmerie brigades, especially in the entrance halls, in order to prevent another similar attack from taking place.

With a year to go before the presidential elections, the far-right leader Marine Le Pen criticized “the laxism” of the French government in the face of terrorism and irregular immigration. «You have to stop regularize the clandestine. When a man enters our country violating French law, entering into an irregular situation, we must remove from the law the possibility that these people become regularized, “said Le Pen, who was in favor of” supporting the Police, expelling to the clandestine and eradicate Islamism.

Rambouillet, a town of about 26,000 inhabitants, is located in Yvelines, a department that has been hit hard by the Islamist terrorism in recent years. In 2016, a jihadist murdered a police couple in their own home in Magnanville. And in October last year, a Chechen refugee beheaded Samuel Paty, a high school teacher, for showing his students the controversial cartoons of Muhammad during a class on freedom of expression.