A jihadist group planned in 2017 to attack a school in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) and super-luxury boats of Russian oligarchs moored in the port of Barcelona, ​​according to reports from the Mossos d’Esquadra to which EL has had access. COUNTRY. The organization, made up of eight members and led by the Algerian Berkan Azizi Rabeh, 39, intended to buy an arsenal of grenades, sticky bombs and rifles on the black market to carry out their action. The jihadist network was dismantled in 2019 in Barcelona and will sit on the bench next week for an alleged crime of terrorism.

The cell had information and photos of three colossal ships docked in 2017 in the port of Barcelona. Among them was the dilbar, the largest yacht in the world (156 meters in length), owned by the Russian metals oligarch Alisher Usmánov. At a cost of 545 million euros, the ship owned by Usmanov, an ally of Vladimir Putin with a net worth of 14.6 billion dollars, according to Forbes, It was seized in March by German authorities as part of the sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine while it was being refitted at a Hamburg shipyard.

The jihadist organization also stored images of the Hermitage, a 68-meter-long yacht valued at 100 million euros and owned by Anatoly Sedikh, owner of United Metallurgical Company (OMK), Russia’s second largest tube manufacturer.

The third target over the sea in the terrorists’ sights was the Radiant, a 110-meter-long yacht built in 2010 by former Russian tycoon Boris Berezovsky and which today belongs to a businessman from the United Arab Emirates. Berezovsky, a fierce opponent of Putin, was found dead in 2013 in the bathtub of his Surrey mansion, south London.

The Mossos d’Esquadra connect the images of the yachts stored on the mobile phones of the members of the organization with the preparations for an attack. The cell had an external collaborator who acted as a first-hand informant and who, due to his status as an employee of a company that worked for shipping companies, had a card issued by the Maritime Captaincy to access the restricted areas of the port of Barcelona.

To execute its mission, the organization intended to buy an arsenal on the black market and managed a budget. The group tried to acquire two UZI automatic submachine guns (16,500 euros), 15 silencers (2,000), 15 handguns (12,000), two Whalter P99 semi-automatic pistols with a silencer (1,700), Magnum revolvers (600 euros each) and a Daewoo K7 submachine gun. (4,000 euros). The jihadists also tried to seize a K12 machine gun (4,000), a Kalashnikov 47 rifle (4,500), a K12 Puma automatic shotgun, a grenade, a limpet explosive and a bulletproof vest (400), according to the brain’s shopping list. of the group seized by the Mossos d’Esquadra.

The investigations that led to abort the plans of the Berkan Azizi Rabeh cell began in June 2017 with the confession to the intelligence services of a protected witness. The informant revealed that, during his stay in the Brians 1 prison (Barcelona), Rabeh stated that he planned to commit an attack in Spain – his first objective was a ship frequented by Russians, soldiers and businessmen – and another terrorist attack in Europe. .

The brain of the organization – a common criminal who has accumulated 17 arrests in Spain since 2006 for theft and robbery with violence – assured his prison environment that he had an encrypted program on his home computer to access information on how to make explosives. And that he was capable of producing a kilo of detonating material by hand with acetone, nails and iron balls.

The Mossos d’Esquadra gave credibility to this statement after analyzing the ingredients and proportions handled by Rabeh. And they established the similarity of their formulas and the explosive Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), known as Mother of Satan for its lethal power and used in jihadist attacks in Paris, Brussels and in the Alcanar (Tarragona) explosion of 2017.

While the investigators consider that the plan against Russian oligarch yachts in the port of Barcelona was advanced, the project to attack a school in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat was in its embryonic phase. And it was based on a revelation of the protected witness, who told the agents the intentions of the group to attack “a Jewish school” in this Catalan municipality.

“Euphoria” after an attack with 22 dead

The protected witness also revealed the organization’s leader’s sympathies with the global jihadist movement and his support for international terrorism. After the Manchester bombing [un ataque suicida con bomba que causó tras un concierto 22 muertos en 2017]I was elated. After learning that there were dead children, his heart was at peace, as if he had managed to consummate revenge, “confessed the informant to the investigators.

The investigations have surfaced that the brain of the cell sent in 2017 to its number two a note requesting information about the advances of the Islamic State in Mosul (Iraq), Raqqa (Syria), Yemen and news about the messages of the then ISIS spokesman, Abu Hassan.

Investigators link the brain of the Barcelona group with a family linked to the Armed Islamic Group (GIA), the violent Algerian organization that perpetrated dozens of murders. And they link his departure from this North African country with his connection to terrorist organizations. During his stay in Spain, Berkan Azizi Rabeh used the false identity of a Libyan citizen.

The head of the network was arrested in the Alejandría police operation, which took place in 2019 and 2020. The investigation was directed by the Central Court of Instruction number 6 of the National Court and resulted in twenty detainees in Catalonia. Three of them entered preventive detention.

Along with the ringleader, the agents arrested ON Brahim, 43. He is an Algerian who moved in Spain with seven different identities and had 40 arrests since 2000 for theft, robbery with violence and attacks against authority.

The ‘number two’ of the network: “Kidnapped people have to cut their necks and take out their hearts”

The task in the criminal structure of ON Brahim consisted —according to the investigations— in providing information for the attacks and recruiting collaborators. In addition, he happened to be one of the most radicalized members of the organization. “Kidnapped persons must not be released, their necks must be cut, their hearts removed and put on their faces,” he claimed in July 2017, according to a conversation intercepted by investigators.

Brahim was also the member who showed the most resentment and animosity towards the Russians. “Because he is Russian, he is against the state, fuck the hell out of him,” he said in September 2017, according to another prickrecorded during the preparation of a robbery.

The cell had a computer scientist to train its members in the use of the deep internet, a cybernetic subsoil where manuals to make explosives float. The expert was also in charge of teaching tricks to avoid monitoring and identification on the network. One of the tricks consisted of asking the jihadists to connect to Wi-Fi networks in public places such as bars to make it difficult for the State Security Forces to track their phones.

The computer scientist was also responsible for shielding the privacy of the videoconferences that members of the organization held with other terrorists in the Middle East.

