One injured in the attack on the institute, this Saturday at a clinic in the town of Mpondwe. – (AFP)

At least 41 people, including 37 students, were killed Friday night in a terrorist attack on a high school in western Uganda, allegedly carried out by the jihadist group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), according to the ugandan army. “When we arrived, we found the bodies of the dead students on the ground…unfortunately, 37 bodies have been discovered and taken to the Bwera hospital morgue,” Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye, an army spokesman, said in a statement. a statement in which it also ensures that there are 17 surviving students: three unharmed, eight injured admitted to the hospital and six kidnapped by terrorists. Lieutenant General Dick Olum assured reporters that the deceased students include 20 girls and 17 boys, as well as a security guard and three members of the community.

The attack occurred around 11:30 p.m. local time (one hour less in mainland Spain) at the Lhubiriha Secondary School, located in the town of Mpondwe in the Kasese district, about two kilometers from the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC), when five armed men, according to the army statement, entered the facilities and forced the lock on the dormitory where the students were. Mumbere Bright, one of the three survivors who was unharmed, told the Ugandan newspaper New Vision that the attackers started shooting indiscriminately and that many students hid under their beds. “Then they massacred every student on sight with machetes, axes and sharp objects,” said Bright, who managed to survive hiding under the bodies of his murdered classmates.

Before leaving, taking with them six students, according to the army, the terrorists stormed the warehouse where the food was kept and set fire to the dormitory. Many of the corpses were so charred that DNA tests will be necessary to identify them, said the police, whose spokesman, Fred Enanga, assured that the army and security forces had begun the pursuit of the terrorists, who fled towards the national park of Virunga, in the neighboring DRC, the usual place of retreat for this jihadist group. A Congolese army patrol has joined the operation.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, who were brutally attacked and killed by ADF rebels in the Kasese district,” the Ugandan government said through its Twitter profile, “this is a tragic loss to our nation and we share the grief and pain of those affected by this senseless act of violence.” The Ugandan office of Unicef ​​has condemned the attack and has demanded the immediate release of the kidnapped youths. “Schools are a safe place for students and should never be attacked. We call to respect educational centers and the right of each child to learn in a protected and safe environment, ”said this organization in a statement.

The Allied Democratic Forces were born in Uganda in the 1990s, the result of the union of different Islamist groups with radical ideology under the command of Jamil Mukulu, a Ugandan who embraced religious extremism in Saudi Arabia and who is currently detained and awaiting trial by the International Criminal Court. However, it was in the past decade that they became a dangerous terrorist group capable of carrying out major attacks both in Uganda itself and in neighboring DRC.

In 2019, a part of the ADF declared allegiance to the Islamic State and declared itself its armed wing in central Africa, launching a series of deadly attacks on both sides of the border. The United Nations blames this terrorist group for at least 1,200 murders in 2021 alone. In recent months, the ADF has been especially active in the Congolese provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, where they benefit from the presence of other armed groups in conflict with the army.

