Three men assaulted a jewelry store located inside the Nueva Condomina shopping center in Murcia on Wednesday. The robbery took place around 11 a.m., when the alleged thieves entered through one of the access doors for customers on two large-cylinder motorcycles, traveled the corridors at high speed until they reached the door of the establishment and assaulted him carrying an ax and a pistol, as THE TRUTH has learned.

The assailants, who were wearing full-face helmets, rushed into the jewelry store and in just a few seconds escaped with the loot to the amazement and fear of the customers who were at that time inside the shopping center. Witnesses to the robbery affirm that several shots were heard, although the first data indicate that they could have been fired with a blank gun and not with real fire, simply with the intention of intimidating the employees of the establishment and thus avoiding any attempt to resist.

The performance of this gang of criminals caused some scenes of great nervousness and tension among the customers of the establishment and among those in charge of the stores, some of whom proceeded to close the doors and lower the blinds in a hurry for fear of being victims of the robbers.

At this time, agents of the National Police and the Civil Guard are in the vicinity of Nueva Condomina in search of the assailants. The motorcycles used in the robbery were stolen and have been found lying on the North Coast of Murcia.

The agents are also in the jewelry store, taking statements from witnesses and investigating what happened, sources consulted by LA VERDAD pointed out.

Shortly after the robbery, the Nueva Condomina stores reopened their doors and served customers normally.