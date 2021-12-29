In the Perm Territory, a 35-year-old Russian was detained, suspected of a brutal murder out of jealousy. About it informs regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the investigation, on one of the December days, a resident of the city of Tchaikovsky, who was heavily drinking alcohol, attacked his beloved out of jealousy and beat her to death. He struck her many blows to the head and body, which after a while led to the death of the victim. Fearing that because of what had happened, he would have problems, the man decided to hide the body and carried it outside, throwing it near the garbage cans.

After the discovery of the body, the man was detained. A criminal case was opened against him under article 111 (Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting in the death of a person) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. At the request of the investigation, the detainee was sent to a pre-trial detention center. The investigation of the criminal case continues.

On December 28, it was reported that a 26-year-old man was detained in Noginsk near Moscow, suspected of attempting to murder his ex-wife and her partner out of jealousy.