In one of the courtyards of Moscow, a man tried to strangle his ex-wife and mother of many children. Witnesses posted video of the incident on social media. On August 13, Izvestia managed to talk with the injured Tatyana about the incident.



In the footage filmed by eyewitnesses, a young man grabs a woman by the neck, makes a “wrestling hold” and begins to choke her. The woman tries to fight back and calls for help.

An indifferent passerby pulled the man away from her, the woman, in turn, ran away, holding her neck.

According to Tatyana, similar incidents with her ex-husband happened repeatedly.

The couple has three children, they used to live in Tula. As the interlocutor shared, the man showed aggression almost immediately after the birth of his first child. He screamed, beat and used psychological violence. It was not possible to get a divorce right away: in response to this, the man only threatened to kill her.

“When I said that I would go to my mother and get a divorce, he replied: “I will take your child from you, and from me – only in a coffin. I will kill you.” The theme of death was so ingrained in me, I accepted this picture, he put it in my head. I was a victim in a classic situation, and he mentally finished me off strongly, ”admitted the girl.



Tatyana still managed to get a divorce, but the violence did not stop. The ex-husband pursued her, broke into the door and cut the tires of her car.

The woman had to run away with the children to Moscow, but the jealous man found her there too. On the day when the man tried to strangle his ex-wife, they agreed to meet at Profsoyuznaya. As soon as they saw each other, the man forced Tatyana to prove that she had no one. When he tried to leave, he decided to deal with her.

“He grabbed my throat, and <…>“ help ”I could no longer say, I lost consciousness. I woke up on the pavement, the benefit of a large street, passers-by approached, called an ambulance. If it was in the entrance, he would have strangled me,” she said.

