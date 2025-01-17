Each culture It has its very clear features but to them we must add the particularities that one presents by family inheritance. Thus, to give an easy example, someone with the Nordic mentality can have a very open character if they come from or have always lived in the south of Spain. This is what happens to Tami Tamako.

She is a young woman who is called “Spanish” because she is a japanese of nationality who has been living in Spain all his life. “I was born and raised in Spain but my parents are Japanese,” he said in one of his videos on his social channel. TikTok @tamitamakoof which its Andalusian accent stands out especially to the point that some have on occasion questioned its origins.

The fact is that a while ago Tami wanted to talk about the «problems I had from being raised by Japanese parents in Spain» and revealed something in which it fails. The publication is still viral two years later since it is something that many foreigners living in our country continue to notice despite the fact that they are perfectly integrated.

“I never understood them”

«As in every language, there are always typical expressions and sayings that you usually learn from your family,” she explains, highlighting, with her cheeky Andalusian accent, phrases such as “shitting on the bottom leg,” “nun’s tit,” “she has been missing two summers” or “being with the fly.” behind the ear.”









Tami confesses to her followers that she had the “problem” that she “never understood these expressions.” “I grew up without grandparents, uncles or cousins ​​nearby” because I saw them once a year when I went to Japan. His parents, he adds, did not know these expressions either, so “people found it funny that I didn’t understand them.

“I I had a lot of complex», she admits, adding that «exactly the same thing happened to her with Japanese» because she also lacked some aspects of understanding. “Over time I understood that you don’t usually learn this at school, but rather by interacting mostly with your family.” For all this, Tami says that although she speaks “perfect Spanish, I still have many expressions to learn.”

The publication has generated, so far, more than 300 comments. Some natives have confessed that they do not know those expressions either and others, like Amparo, have explained that “they are ready-made phrases, if you look at the situations in which they are used you can more or less guess their meaning.” “Peaceful. Here within Spain itself Those from the north don’t know expressions, for example, Andalusian and vice versa,” another follower snapped, while there are those who have assured him that “you speak better than many Spaniards.”