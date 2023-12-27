The village of Tokai, located in eastern Japan, decided on Wednesday to draw up an evacuation plan for a wide area in the event of an accident at the Tokai 2 nuclear power plant of the Japan Atomic Energy Authority in the village.

The Japanese Jiji Agency said that the evacuation plan includes the entire village in Ibaraki Prefecture, which has a population of about 38 thousand people, as they will be asked to evacuate before radioactive materials are released in the event of an accident, because most of the village is located 5 kilometers from the nuclear plant.

Jiji Agency indicated that the evacuees will be housed in about 130 public and private facilities in three cities: Toride, Moriya, and Tsukubamirai, south of Ibaraki.

The plan stipulates that evacuations will begin with people who need special care, such as residents of social care facilities and patients in hospitals.