A transgressive campaign, totally away from aesthetics and the usual style in the way of announcing the Toros de la Maestranza. To the pure Japanese styleas if of a manga vignette It would be. This is how the Pagés company will promote the imminent bullfighting season of Seville.

One more year, the headquarters of the Caja Rural del Sur Foundation has hosted the launch of the advertising campaign developed by the Pagés companyin collaboration with the advertising company Fronta Texto.

As explained, it is a Original idea of ​​Ramón Valencia Canoreason of the businessman who runs the bullring of Seville. A transgressive image with which they will try Continue attracting so much young audience that have approached the world of bulls in recent years “to captivate them from respect and sensitivity.”

“Having ideas is simple, the difficult thing is to make them come true,” said Valencia Canorea, recognizing the work of those who have collaborated with him in this project. He also stressed that the production of this campaign has meant a disbursement greater than that of previous seasons, “with the difficulty involving talent for the production of such a format».









As usual, Antonio García Barbeito He has put the voiceover of this announcement with several verses in which all the prominence is given to the Bravo bull, from the born and until immortality reaches in a place like the teacher. The production of the work has been in charge of the Nazarene artist Manuel García Rico.

The act has been inaugurated by the president of the Caja Rural del Sur Foundation, José Luis García-Palacioswho has acknowledged being “excited about what awaits us”, adding that “it may not be the best fair in the world, but more beautiful there can be no.”