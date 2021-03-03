It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: an eccentric Japanese millionaire offers eight seats to people around the world to accompany him on a space tourism trip around the Moon, scheduled for 2023 with SpaceX.

Yusaku Maezawa, online fashion mogul, contemporary art collector and patron, is the first private client to have booked a flight aboard Starship, the future habitable rocket developed by Elon Musk’s aerospace company, for an amount not has been unveiled.

Initially, she had to find a friend for her trip around the Moon, through a strange contest aimed at “single women over 20 years old.” But then he changed his plans, having received 30,000 applications, and announced that he was going to invite six or eight artists.

But in a video released Wednesday, the 45-year-old millionaire finally opted for a much broader nomination process because he is convinced that “every person who does something creative can be called an artist.”

American millionaire Jared Isaacman will participate in the first space tourism mission for the fourth quarter of 2021, called Inspiration4. AFP photo.

“I invite you to join me for this mission. Eight of you from around the world,” he declared. “I have bought all the seats, so it will be a private trip.”

Candidates will only have to meet two criteria: being willing to “push the limits” of creativity and helping the other crew members do the same. In total, about 10 or 12 people will participate in the expedition that aims to go around the moon, Maezawa said.

The calendar foresees that potential astronauts will register before March 14 and the first selection will be made a week later.

No dates have been announced for the next stages – a “mission and an online meeting – but the final interviews and medical exams are scheduled for the end of May 2021, according to the millionaire’s website.

The SpaceX Starship SN9 exploded in Texas, United States, in February 2021. Photo Reuters,

Maezawa and his companions will become the first lunar travelers since the last American Apollo mission in 1972, if SpaceX succeeds in bringing this project to fruition. And it is that two prototypes of its Starship rocket crashed on landing in recent months.

“I am very confident that we will reach the orbital level with Starship before 2023 and that the safety will be sufficient for a human flight in 2023. It is very promising,” Elon Musk said in the video that Maezawa released on Wednesday.

SpecaceX anticipates the launch of its first space tourism mission for the fourth quarter of 2021, in low Earth orbit. This mission, called Inspiration4, will be carried out thanks to the reusable Falcon 9 space shuttle and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon space vehicle, already used by NASA.

In this mission will participate the American millionaire Jared Isaacman, who has also offered three places at his side. The first chosen, announced at the end of February, is a 29-year-old American, recovered from pediatric cancer.

With information from AFP.