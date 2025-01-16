Few sweets are as ‘typical Spanish’ as churros and the batons. These fried and very sugary sweets They are part of our culture and it is one of the delicacies that arouses the most curiosity among tourists who visit us, who see it as a delicious, tasty and exotic sweet due to its texture but also because of how it is eaten with chocolate.

For this reason, it is common to see their reactions on social networks when they are discovered. A perfect example of his success was experienced by a Barcelona churreria, which became a real phenomenon for Koreans after a local artist visited it and posted it on her networks. The case led to the company opening several restaurants there.

Beyond this episode, videos of Asians trying them are often successful. And this is what has recently happened to Kentaroa Japanese influencer who has been living in Barcelona. A local friend took him to the Trébol churrería, one of the most legendary in the city, and his reaction was total, to the point that more than 15,000 people have seen the publication.

“I didn’t really feel…”

The video begins with a friend of his, Carlos, explaining to him and Mia, a Japanese friend, that “we are going to eat some very good churros” as they head to the restaurant. Already at the entrance to the churrería Kentaro is first surprised by the pronunciation of ‘x’, used in Catalan and has a similar use to ‘sh’ or ‘ch’. He films Mia trying churros con chocolate for the first time.









«What would I have to do? should i do something sexual“She asks between laughs, feeling observed. They flatly deny and tell him that all he has to do is dip the churro in the hot chocolate, which he does quickly. «I’m worried in case she’s going to do something,” he says ironically, while they ask him to be careful because he’s very hot.

The reaction leaves no doubt. After an initial ‘mmm’ she exclaims “oishii ne», which in Japanese means delicious. Immediately afterwards, Kentaro tries the churros and also nods to show that he really likes them, although in the comments he assures that “I didn’t really feel no flavor” because the Spanish churro has no sugar.

The video ends with the Japanese duo appearing in a photo with other tourists who have come there to try the churros. Furthermore, during the video he gives other details, such as that the Spanish churro is shorter than the one they do in Mexico, where he has lived for years and where he has many followers.