In 1957 the Golf World Cup, the one that was played in Buenos Aires in 2000, came to Japan. The United States team, made up of Sam Snead and Jimmy Demaret, was the undisputed favorite, but in one of the biggest surprises in the tournament’s history, locals Torakichi Nakamura and Koichi Ono became champions by defeating the North Americans. That simple fact transformed golf in that country forever and from that moment millions of people began to follow it. In a small country, access to a golf course has a very high cost and there are not a few golfers who only throw balls in the different Driving range without ever being able to step on a court. It’s a lot cheaper to take a trip to Hawaii and play there than to do it in your own country.

If golf is crazy to the Japanese, their passion for the Masters is hard to explain. Japan is the only country that has a special license to sell clothing with the tournament logo. The television of that country has a building for themselves in the international television center that is in the club. There is a studio set up there and they have exclusive cameras on the court to follow their players. All this is carried on their backs by the players who reach the Masters and the pressure you will have Hideki Matsuyama Sunday is impossible for us to understand.

Hideki Matsuyama will start four strokes clear in the final round of the Augusta Masters. Photo: AP

10 years ago Matsuyama came to Augusta for the first time after winning the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship and took home the best amateur award at the Masters. On Saturday in Augusta he produced the first bogey-free round of the week and with those 65 strokes he climbed to the top of the board, marking the first time that a Japanese has led the Masters. Now he must go to sleep with those 4 shots of advantage that seem like a lot, but are by no means enough. The Japanese is not the only story of the week.

“They told me I was crazy when I was a kid when I said I was going to play the Masters. Now that I have arrived, nobody is going to take away my dream of winning at Augusta ”. 15 months ago Will zalatoris he had no status on any major tour. He played the qualifying tournament and entered the Korn Ferry Tour, the second division of professional golf in the USA. 2020 started well, but immediately the pandemic stopped it. In the return of golf he won in Colorado and got into the top 10 in the ranking. The entity that organizes the US Open decided last year not to carry out the classifications around the country due to the pandemic, and then to complete the field decided to invite the top 10 of the Korn Ferry Tour.

Zalatoris finished in sixth place at the US Open and from there he began to receive invitations taking advantage of each one of them. He has played so well that for the 2021/22 season he has his place assured on the PGA Tour. On Sunday he will have a chance to win the Masters and the dream remains intact.

Will Zalatoris will seek to cut back the four blows that Matsuyama took from him. Photo: EFE

On a Saturday where those who played early did not show much, it was clear that the court was playing very difficult. So much so that when the siren sounded that interrupted the game due to the possibility of an electrical storm, the aggregate score of all the players was 28 over par. Some water fell, the wind stopped and the players took advantage of the final holes. Nobody better than the Japanese who scored 30 in the return for a card of 65, and his partner of the day Xander Schauffele, who in 2019 lost by one to Tiger Woods. The American signed 68 strokes and was 4 behind the leader with whom he will play again in the last outing on Sunday.

Justin Thomas’s downfall surprised, playing the green badly and scoring an 8 in the 13 that ended up taking him out of the tournament. Tony Finau did little and only the Australian Marc leishman He beat the court to also be 4 from the lead. Jordan sppieth alternated good and bad to finish even and stay at 6, while Justin rose He got off to a good start, but fought his swing all day to end up saving a 72 that also leaves him tied for second place. The last holes were an odyssey for the Englishman who had to use all his magic to save the pairs and finish as he had started. In the history of the Masters the last to win outside the top 5 entering the final day was Nick Faldo in 1989, with which we see how unlikely it is to come from far behind.

Marc Leishman, another of those who chases Matsuyama. Photo: AP

A Japanese man will make an entire country get up at 4 in the morning on a Monday to see one of their own win a great championship for the first time. In second place a 24-year-old who wants to continue fulfilling his dreams, along with three other serious contenders for the title. They all hope to find inspiration among the pines of Augusta, get off to a good start and put pressure on the leader. A Masters not to be missed.