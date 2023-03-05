The Japanese Broadcasting Corporation said, on its official website, that Mori Shinichiro, a professor at Ehime University in western Japan, visited the affected areas in southern Turkey on Saturday.

She added that Mori noticed a major shift in the earth’s surface, in the town of Nordage, near the epicenter. He also asked the survivors what types of tremors they felt when the earthquake struck.

“It is possible that a seismic wave with a cycle of up to two seconds, called a ‘deadly pulse’, caused severe damage to buildings,” Shinichiro stated.

He continued, “It appears that the land was subjected to vertical and horizontal drifts after the earthquake,” noting that “buildings that were not earthquake-resistant were badly damaged.”

“People in Japan have to realize that the country’s old buildings, which were constructed according to traditional standards, can suffer similar damage in the event of a major earthquake,” he said.

The Japanese seismic engineer highlighted that he will continue to conduct his field studies until Tuesday, highlighting that he will announce his findings after his return to Japan.

It is noteworthy that the eastern Mediterranean earthquake, which shook southern Turkey and northern Syria, killed 45,986 people, including 4,267 Syrian citizens, according to what Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu announced today, Sunday.

It is worth noting that the great earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, with a magnitude of 7.7, and was followed by thousands of violent aftershocks.