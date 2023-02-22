Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency.- Seeing the earth from the stratosphere, at an altitude of 25 kilometers, where the curvature of our planet can already be seen. And from there, enjoy the view for an hour before the descent begins. It is the proposal of a Japanese company. Since 2012 they have been working so that space tourism is no longer the exclusive enjoyment of millionaires. The president of the company assures that for just under 7,000 euros it will be possible to enjoy this experience in the future. And although there are other companies that have an advantage in terms of technological development. Here the priority is affordability, the democratization of space. An ambition closer to becoming a reality. This October the names of the first five passengers who will inaugurate the project will be announced. And that with fastened seatbelts, they will prepare for a trip in style.-Writing-







