The capsule, which bears the name “GiraffeNap”, which means “Giraffe’s Nap”, encourages taking naps during the day as a way to improve focus and work efficiency. It is designed vertically so that it does not take up much space.

Japan is famous for being a country that emphasizes intense devotion to work in which conditions can become so harsh that the Japanese language actually contains the term “death by overwork” (karoshi).

In order to withstand this kind of stress, some Japanese workers resort to short naps, which are known to boost energy levels and focus.

The vertical capsule is easy to install in small cafes and restaurants because it takes up very little space.

Maintaining a standing position appears to make it easier for the person using the capsule to wake up from their nap.

The capsule has several features, including:

An alarm system that can be set by the user.

Support points for different parts of the body, to ensure that the user maintains an upright position when napping.

Height adjustment system so that anyone can achieve the perfect position while using it.

ventilation system.

The capsule currently comes in two different types, a plain white model, and another that simulates the traditional bamboo design.

Both provide great sound isolation, as well as various sounds designed to induce sleep.

The capsule’s name, “Giraffe’s Nap,” is taken from the giraffe’s upright sleeping position.