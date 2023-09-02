The Dubai Court of Cassation upheld a ruling by the Courts of First Instance and the Court of Appeal, convicting a Gulf influencer on social media platforms, on charges of insulting a private hospital in Dubai, through her account on “Instagram”, and punishing her with a fine of 5,000 dirhams, after using clemency with her, and obliging her to delete the video clip that It includes insulting phrases, in addition to referring the case to the competent civil court.

The convict appealed the initial judgment first, before the Court of Appeal.

Her defense demanded the annulment of the ruling and the judiciary acquitting her client again of what was attributed to her, and the rejection of the civil lawsuit, arguing the invalidity and illegality of the recordings under examination in respect of which the report of the Department of Criminal and Electronic Evidence was issued, and the absence of the material and moral elements of the crime of insult, and the absence of papers from evidence that the accused committed the crime of insult attributed to her.

In detail, a reporter from the hospital administration stated in the seizure report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution that the accused had posted comments and video clips on her account on the Instagram network, which included expressions that offend the hospital, including describing it as “the worst” and that it “does not deserve to be a hospital,” and denounced its granting As a license, she also abused the staff and management, and published a poll for her followers asking them to vote yes or no, if they see it as the worst, and incited them to abuse him, because her mother was admitted to the hospital, and she was subjected to bleeding under the skin, while taking a sample of her blood.

By asking the accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution and the arrest report, she denied the charge against her, indicating that she had posted comments on her account on the Instagram network, about an incident that occurred with her mother, which the hospital considered an insult to him. The accused said that she filed a complaint against the hospital, and after about two weeks she called to follow up on the situation, and they replied that it was a “frivolous complaint”, and there was no mistake on their part, and it is normal for the skin color to change after obtaining the needle, so she initiated, on her part, to remove the publication, delete the videos and the referendum which she posted to her followers.

The report of the Electronic Evidence Department, in the General Department of Criminal Evidence in Dubai Police, after unpacking the content of the video and the materials attributed to the accused, revealed that she had recounted an incident that occurred with her mother, and confirmed that she would allocate her account to talk about this hospital, and that she had received responses through the direct messaging service from followers. They support her opinion that it is a bad hospital.

The report confirmed that she is not used to posting negative things through social networks, but she will not remain silent about this hospital. It dealt with direct negative talk about his doctors, in addition to other statements that the court reviewed.

After examining the papers and listening to the testimonies of the parties to the case, the first-degree court expressed its confidence in the evidence, turning away from the defendant’s denial, and what her defense raised in his memorandums. Referring the case to the competent civil court.

For her part, the accused did not accept the preliminary ruling, so she challenged it before the Court of Appeal, which upheld the ruling, and explained in its merits that the defendant’s denial and the defense she raised is another subject that the court does not rely on or rely on, because it is just an attempt to escape punishment after the evidence surrounded her. which the court reassures.

The accused continued the path of litigation, so she challenged the first instance rulings and the appeal before the Court of Cassation, which came to the same conclusion and upheld her conviction.

