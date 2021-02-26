Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Police organized the Virtual Police Innovation Forum for the year 2021, within the activities of the UAE Innovation Week, under the slogan «UAE Innovates 2021», in cooperation with Rabdan Academy.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Musab Omair Al Sharyani, Director of Innovation and Future Foresight Department at Abu Dhabi Police, indicated that this national event aims to consolidate and spread the culture of innovation in conjunction with the fiftieth year of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates, and to enhance the readiness for the future in a way that strengthens the country’s position on the global innovation map.

He said: The UAE has succeeded in transforming innovation into a culture of life and an administrative approach to developing government work and promoting sustainable economic development according to clear-cut, long-term plans and strategies, which resulted in its ranking in the first place in the Arab world and 34th globally in the Global Innovation Index for the year 2020, ahead of two ranks on the general classification of the index. In 2019 and it maintained the first position at the level of the Arab countries for the fifth year in a row.

He added: The “Covid-19” crisis confirmed the importance of the pivotal multiplicity of innovation in enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of the UAE government to ensure confronting the repercussions of the pandemic and accelerate recovery from its consequences.

Captain Muhammad Jassim Al Hosani, Head of the Innovation Department, reviewed the most prominent innovations that have been implemented in Abu Dhabi Police to confront the “Covid-19” pandemic, including: The Safe City System to limit the spread of the Coronavirus by 98% among community members in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in light of the geographical area that represents 87 % Of the area of ​​the UAE, in addition to the creation of the incubator for transmitting infectious diseases, which is an integrated health isolation system to transport people with infectious diseases through air ambulance, and an initiative for you, homeland, by using various channels and tools to raise the level of community awareness and involve them in coordination with the competent authorities.