Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, in cooperation with the International Association for Energy Economics in the country, is organizing a virtual seminar to focus on the role of hydrogen and the opportunities and challenges related to being a major energy sector in Asia, Europe and the Gulf Cooperation Council. The symposium will be held April 21st under the title “Hydrogen in a Global Context”, and Dr. Steve Griffiths, Senior Vice President for Research and Development and Practicing Professor at Khalifa University will supervise the symposium, which will include a group of interlocutors: Professor Masakazu Toyoda, Chairman and CEO of the Institute of Energy Economics in Japan And Ahmed Al-Khowaiter, head of technology at Saudi Aramco, and Robin Mills, chief executive of Qamar Energy. Dr. Steve Griffiths stressed the importance of the symposium organized by Khalifa University, which sheds light on the great potential of hydrogen in the local, regional and global markets, in addition to the latest technology in the field of hydrogen development, opportunities and challenges. The members participating in the symposium will discuss many issues that include the hydrogen strategy in Japan and the opportunities and challenges needed to develop hydrogen markets from the perspective of hydrogen importers, in addition to discussing the plans developed by Saudi Aramco in the field of hydrogen and the ambitions that it seeks locally and internationally from the perspective of hydrogen exporters.