It was officially born there 777 Motors, the new car manufacturer founded by Andrea Levy, driver, entrepreneur, collector, as well as organizer of the Milan and Monza car shows. The capital of Brianza will host the headquarters of the newborn brand, which will have its legal and administrative offices directly inside the racetrack, where the seven boxes will also be built where the exclusive hypercars will be parked, in a new structure that will be built near the statue of Fangio. The project, born three years ago, will see the first design mock-up ready in the spring of 2023 to then be exhibited inside the plant, while the seven 777s will see the light in 2025.

777 Motors is an absolutely ambitious initiative. Taking note of the growing restrictions on the circulation of super sports cars on the road, including speed limits, Andrea Levy wanted a hypercar for exclusive use on the track, so as to allow it to be designed without excessive regulatory limits. The starting point was that of a racing car, developed however without following any sporting regulations, in search of excellent performance and at the same time usable by amateur drivers. Not only was the 777 made for the track, it was designed specifically for the Monza trackin search of the best possible time in the Temple of Speed, which will be the home as well as the playground of the seven cars from the Brianza area.

The engineering of the hypercar was entrusted to Dallara. Frame, aerodynamics and components are born in the offices of Varano de Melegari, as the carbon fiber monocoque approved for FIA competitions. The absence of a physical prototype invites us to use extreme caution in analyzing the only renderings available, but in terms of aerodynamics, the classic elements typical of hypercars stand out. At the front they are recognizable the splitter and the diveplanes for the generation of load on the steering wheels, just as there is no shortage the bargeboards and the ducts from the front towards the sides to isolate the car body from the turbulence generated by the wheels, on the top of which there are also vents for the release of internal pressure. At the rear it stands an apparently biplane aileron supported by two gooseneck supports, while a generous diffuser stands out in the lower part. The aerodynamic look was also refined by designer Umberto Palermo, who underlined the importance of giving the car a strong identity in full compliance with performance. The simulations predict 2100 kg of vertical load generated at 370 km/h, estimated as the maximum speed achievable on the main straight before braking on the Prima Variante. The load level will also be optimized in the future, when 777 Motors offers its customers the opportunity to test their cars on other circuits.

In terms of propulsion, 777 Motors has made two particular choices. In the first place, the house from Monza goes against the current trend of downsizing, which sees a progressive downsizing of engines, often supercharged, to contain consumption. The hypercar at the racetrack will instead be powered by a Gibson 4.5 liter naturally aspirated V8, capable of delivering 720 horsepower to the shaft. In particular, it is the same unit that has already competed in the Endurance World Championship aboard LMP1s such as the Rebellion R18 and the Alpine A480, collecting a total of five victories, including one at Monza in the 2022 season. 100% from Gibson Technology, which also makes 70% of the components. Gibson and 777 Motors will also work together to smooth out the power delivery to meet the needs of amateur pilots. Also following World Endurance Championship policies, the engine was adjusted to be powered by biofuels without compromising performance, while reducing CO emissions 2 by more than 60% compared to traditional petrols. The second great choice of the Brianza house was the renunciation of a hybrid system, with an estimated weight saving of around 100-150 kg. The overall weight of the 777 hypercar thus stands at 900 kg, denoting a power-to-weight ratio of 0.8 hp/kg.

The car will be equipped with slick tires available in soft and medium compounds, of the same specification used in the main endurance marathons. The name of the supplier has not yet been officially announced, although the list of candidates is narrowed down to Michelin and Hankook. Electronic aids will be kept to a minimum, precisely to ensure an unquestionably racing driving experience, to which the semi-automatic gearbox at the wheel will contribute. While waiting for the tests on the first physical prototypes, the virtual simulations estimate lateral accelerations between 3.5 and 4 g, well beyond the 2 g commonly experienced in an average road-going supercar. A lap time at the Monza racetrack is also expected in the order of 1’33”, therefore in line with the Hypercars of the Endurance World Championship, limited however by the dictates of the technical regulations and by the Balance of Performance. However, despite the constant references to the world of competitions, from the FIA ​​approved monocoque to the Gibson engine already victorious in the World Championship, Andrea Levy has denied any plans for a version of the 777 to compete at Le Mans.

The significant engineering aspects behind the Monza-based company’s project go far beyond the hypercar alone. The customer-drivers will in fact be supported by a team of engineers, who will monitor the cars from it control room of the Autodrome where the FIA ​​race direction is placed on the occasion of the Formula 1 Grand Prix and the 6 hours of the WEC. Communication with pilots will include a two-way communication system integrated into the helmet currently under development by Stilo. Sparco, on the other hand, will take care of the creation of seats, belts and overalls on his own the clothing for the track will be equipped with sensors for monitoring vital functions. Finally, customers will have the privilege of being able to train in the two Dallara professional simulators installed in Varano and Indianapolis, of the same “spider” model used by Scuderia Ferrari until 2021. 777 Motors thus presents itself as a project in which be sure to save money and with which the citizens of Monza will soon become familiar, as soon as they hear the scream of the Gibson V8 echoing through the trees of the Royal Park.