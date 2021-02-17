In the United States, a hybrid version of the coronavirus was identified, formed by the fusion of two strains of SARS-CoV-2, writes the Daily Mail.

The new type of virus was discovered by Dr. Bette Korber of the US Los Alamos National Laboratory located in New Mexico. She claims that the hybrid originated from the fusion of two strains: the British B.1.1.7 and the US-born B.1.429. So far, specialists are aware of only one case of infection with a hybrid version of the virus, in addition, there is no data on the infectivity of the new type, but it is possible that there may be more infected patients.

The publication New Scientist, citing experts, reports that the new species, apparently, appeared as a result of a “recombination event” – that is, the exchange of genes between viruses that came into contact during the infection of one cell.

It is noted that in the past, there were already concerns about the formation of hybrids, but experts believed that this was unlikely, because this requires special conditions. So, a person must be simultaneously infected with two strains transmitted to him from different carriers. Since the dominant variants of SARS-CoV-2 prevail in different territories, some scientists believe that the likelihood of contracting two strains at once is extremely small.

New Scientist clarifies that if the origin of the new virus is confirmed, it will become the first hybrid identified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, scientists at Rockefeller University in New York and other research organizations said that mutated strains of SARS-CoV-2 from the UK, South Africa and Brazil may slightly reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, but injections still protect against COVID-19 disease. Experts suggested that new variants of the virus spread more easily, and this could lead to an increase in the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations.