An Asian woman filed a lawsuit before the Personal Status Court in Dubai, in which she demanded that she be divorced from her husband because she was “severely harmed” by him, due to his repeated betrayals of her, and her obtaining pictures and conversations that included clear flirtation with other women, which he justified by the “required courtesy.” to his working conditions.

In her lawsuit, the wife also demanded that her husband be compelled to return their daughter from their country to reside with her mother in the UAE after he shirked her expenses, in addition to the legally prescribed expenses, including the maintenance of the waiting period, pleasure and custody, while obligating him to pay the expenses of enrolling the child in the study.

After examining the case and listening to the two parties and their defences, a court of first instance ruled that she be divorced with a first divorce irrevocable of the damage, confirming that she was not convinced of the justifications for the husband’s betrayal of his wife, while obligating him to pay all the required expenses, except for the alimony for pleasure, as she was divorced by her own will and not by her husband’s will.

The legal representative of the woman, the arbitrator and legal advisor, Muhammad Naguib, said that the wife based her claim on the fact that she had given him a child in her custody and care, and that she was severely affected by him, and tried to maintain the stability of the family more than once despite discovering his repeated betrayals of her, until he asked her to travel. With his daughter to their country on the pretext of increasing the burden of living, on a promise from him to return her to the UAE after his situation improved, but I discovered that he was clearing the way for himself to act according to his whims freely, away from her.

Najeeb added that the client returned to the Emirates again, but the husband started assaulting her, cursing and insulting her, and forced her to return again to his country with their daughter, without providing her with housing there or sending them the required expenses, or paying his daughter’s tuition fees, but rather reached the situation. He banned her numbers and her family numbers, so that no one would contact him, after he took gold jewelry that her father gave her at their wedding, claiming that he was going through financial hardship and wanted to help his brother get married.

During the deliberation of the case, the two parties attended, and the court offered them reconciliation, but it was not accepted by them, and the husband decided that the plaintiff was in her country, and he did not know how or when she returned to the UAE, considering that what was between them was just a misunderstanding, and expressing his desire to continue the marital relationship. And that he sends alimony to her, denying that he received a huge salary as she claims, and that his income is estimated at only 10 thousand dirhams, which can be increased if he receives commissions.

The defendant denied assaulting his wife, accusing her of tampering with his privacy and eavesdropping on his personal phone without his knowledge, obtaining pictures in it and turning them into false facts to accuse him of treason, and supporting her request for divorce, indicating that he appears in some pictures with a female colleague in the car, as well as that The conversations that his wife cites against him are mere flirtatious phrases that he exchanges with women as a matter of courtesy, due to the nature of his work that requires that from him, as a sales manager.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that the defendant is no longer a legal residence for the wife and this represents a kind of harm, pointing out that the constant is the wife’s insistence on continuing the marital relationship, returning to the Emirates and requesting legal cohabitation with her husband, but he evaded his duties, seeking Behind his pleasures, according to the constant pictures and conversations with foreign women that include expressions of flirtation and love, without denying it, justifying his action with camaraderie and courtesy, but he forgot that he is immune and he must stay away from the steps that harm his reputation and status, and he also harmed his wife obscenely moral harm that would scratch The marital relationship, by not denying her the large number of his female relations, and then the court ruled that she be divorced with one irrevocable divorce.

The court responded to the plaintiff’s request for several alimony, without paying attention to his claim that he was burdened with obligations, and estimated her housing rent at 7,000 dirhams for the entire waiting period, and obligated him to pay her marital alimony of 1,300 dirhams per month.

And about the mother’s request to prove and extend the age of custody of her child, the court responded and ruled to prove her custody of her daughter, and obligated him to pay her a custody fee of 400 dirhams per month since the date of her exit from the waiting period, and also obligated him to alimony for the little girl in the amount of 500 dirhams in her country, and 1100 dirhams when she lived in the Emirates, but rather ruled By obligating him to return the child to be with her mother inside the country, and to provide a nursery home for them of 6000 dirhams if they are in their country, and 16 thousand dirhams inside the Emirates, in addition to paying bills for housing services such as electricity, gas, sewage, refrigeration, etc., and a furnishing allowance, and obligated him to pay tuition fees. for the girl, bringing her in and providing her with a health card, with her mother handing over all her identification papers.