A Gulf Arab husband filed a lawsuit against his wife in Fujairah Court, for insulting him through the “Snapchat” program in harmful terms, while the court acquitted the wife due to weak evidence.

The Industrial Comprehensive Police Station in Fujairah had summoned the wife, and upon her question she stated that she did not insult or insult him, and that the conversations do not belong to her, and that he did so to accuse her, and the papers were referred to the prosecution and then to the court.

By asking the victim about the record of inference and the investigations of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, he said that his wife sends insulting words through “Snapchat” saying “Oh crazy, sick, psychological.” These words offend him and do not denote the respect and appreciation that should be between the spouses.

The wife denied the accusation against her before the court, saying: “My husband lost a previous case filed against me and I gained innocence in it after accusing me of treason in order to gain custody of my children.” She said that her name is different and the picture differs in the pictures of the conversations presented by the complainant, and added that her husband He has experience in photo editing software and previously promised her that he would make trouble for her.

The court presented evidence from the forensic laboratory after examining the husband’s phone, which included conversations, text and voice messages for the accused in Arabic, in addition to exchanging pictures and symbols for the “Snapchat” program, which express a wife’s jealousy and suspicion of her husband that he has a relationship with another woman, in addition to urging The wife filed for divorce.

The court ruled that the predicate presented to her is not fixed in the right of the accused and that the papers are free of certain evidence that will convince the court and be considered an argument in establishing the accusation. What proves the defendant’s relationship with the “Snapchat” account, but the complainant copied and saved it in the “WhatsApp” program, and when the two parties decided that there were problems between them, the accusation is only a conclusion and it is not clear and nothing is proven against the accused, which is why the court doubts the validity of the accusation. With whom the court decides to acquit the defendant of the charges attributed to her.





