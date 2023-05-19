Two people walk in the rain on a street in Santiago de Cuba. Marica van der Meer (Getty Images)

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned this week of a probable increase in global temperatures “to unknown limits” due to the El Niño phenomenon that is expected in the coming months added to climate change. A panorama that gives an alert in itself. But in the Caribbean, in addition, to this we must add that the hurricane season will occur just when El Niño could be at its peak. How will these variables affect the region? What to expect from hurricane season? América Futura spoke with two experts to give some clues on the subject.

What to expect from hurricane season?

As every year, the meteorological authorities reported that the hurricane season in the Pacific began on May 15, while in the Atlantic it will begin on June 1. José Rubiera, a hurricane specialist at the National Forecast Center of the Cuban Institute of Meteorology and vice president of the WMO Hurricane Committee for the region, assures that although the US National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has not They have not yet released their predictions, there are several authorities who have already done so, indicating that it will be a season between normal and not very active.

The Colorado State University (USA), for example, indicated that during 2023 there could be 13 tropical storms, of which six could become hurricanes, and two could become larger: that is, equal to or above category 3 out of the 5 registered . While the North Carolina State Universityalso in the United States, has estimated that for these same categories the range is between 11 and 15 storms, six and eight hurricanes, and two and three greater than category 3.

If it is compared with the historical average taken between 1991 and 2020 – which is 14 storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes – then it would be a season between normal and not very active. This, however, does not provide a security report nor does it mean that countries should not prepare. “My concern is that if people don’t hear that it’s going to be an active season, then they don’t get ready,” says Rubiera. “But in the long term, you never know where a hurricane is going to hit or how strong it is. For example, in 1930, only one hurricane formed, that of San Zenón, but it passed through the Dominican Republic and was so powerful that it left up to 8,000 dead.

Will the El Niño phenomenon affect the hurricane season?

Although at this moment we are in a neutral moment, there is indeed a high probability that the Eastern Equatorial Pacific will advance to an El Niño season starting in June and that its intensity will be maintained. El Niño, says Rubiera, has an effect on the atmosphere that is contrary to tropical cyclones and that explains, in part, why this year’s hurricane season would be between normal and not very active.

In other words, and as Major Diana Carolina Rueda, head of the warning and forecast office of the Colombian Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies, reminds us, a probable El Niño phenomenon during the second half of the year, “will decrease the number of events in the Atlantic basin”.

How will the El Niño phenomenon impact us?

WMO itself pointed it out: you have to be prepared. El Niño coupled with climate change “will have far-reaching implications for health, food security, water management and the environment.” It is worth remembering that during the last three years (2020, 2021, 2022) it was La Niña that dominated climate variability, becoming something quite unusual, “rare”, as Rubiera says. It was only the third time in recorded history that La Niña had held for three years in a row.

As for El Niño, in addition to predicting that it could affect and increase global temperatures, at the regional level, experts assure that, around the Caribbean, the summer will be less rainy and warmer. “Normally 70% of the rain in tropical areas falls in summer and 30% in winter,” explains Rubiera, which would be altered by the El Niño phenomenon. “In the Caribbean islands proper, it is very important to prepare for this,” says the hurricane specialist, since rain is the only source of water resources. The recommendation, he insists, is “to be mentally prepared and not forget that we will enter hurricane season.”