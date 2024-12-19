A hunter has died after a downed bear fell on him in Virginia (USA). The animal, which was in a tree, had been shot by one of the hunting companions of the man, as reported by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

The incident occurred on December 9 in Lunenburg County, which is located between Richmond and Danville, when a group of hunters were following a bear. While fleeing, The animal climbed a tree and a man shot it, causing him to fall onto another shooter who was standing about ten feet (three meters) from the base of the log.

A member of the group attempted to revive the deceased with first aid before he was transferred to two different hospitals. However, He died four days later on Friday, due to his injuries, the wildlife department explained.

Authorities have identified the man as Lester C. Harvey, 58, resident of Phenix, Virginia. An obituary mentions that Harvey was married with five children and eight grandchildren, as well as being a self-employed contractor and outdoor enthusiast.

Similar incidents in recent years

This is not the first event of this type to occur in the United States. In 2018, a man in Alaska was seriously injured after his hunting partner shot a bear on a crag. The animal rolled down the hill towards the man, who was also hit by rocks dislodged by the fall.

Another man was injured in 2019 when his hunting partner shot a bear in a tree in North Carolina. The animal fell and began to bite the hunter and, in the middle of the attack, both went down a cliff. The man was taken to a hospital, while the bear was found dead.