A hungry one-year-old child was found in a Moscow apartment next to her dead mother, the girl was urgently hospitalized, said Olga Yaroslavskaya, Ombudsman for Children’s Rights in Moscow, on March 21.

“Now the girl is in a hospital in a serious condition, doctors are fighting for her life. I am in touch with law enforcement agencies, social services, “- TASS quotes her.

She stressed that she took the situation under personal control, adding that there is information that the girl has relatives.

According to preliminary data, the girl’s mother died a few days ago. The reasons for her death are being investigated by experts.

Employees of social protection are in touch with the grandmother, provide her with psychological support, the family will be provided with the necessary social assistance, the press service of the Moscow department reported.

The department indicated that the family has many children, but the older children live with their father.

Previously, the family received support from social security specialists as being in a difficult life situation.

In March last year, it was reported about the tragedy that took place in the capital. The one-year-old girl spent two days in an apartment with the body of her deceased mother, the child, weakened by hunger and stress, was hospitalized.

The girl’s mother was found dead with many bruises on her body. According to preliminary data, she died from the beatings of a drunken roommate, whom they managed to detain after the incident. A few days before the tragedy, the woman had already called the police, complaining of beatings, the TV channel reported. 360…