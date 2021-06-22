Hungary unleashed a veritable storm of criticism following the adoption of a law that prohibits the “promotion” of homosexuality among minors, and generated calls for the European Union to take action on the matter.

Luxembourg Chancellor Jean Asselborn said that such legislation in Hungary was simply “unworthy of Europe”, because “people have the right to live as they wantWe are no longer in the Middle Ages. “

Arriving at a meeting of ministers of European Affairs, Asselborn asked the European Commission to react, and announced that Luxembourg, Belgium and the Netherlands had prepared a joint statement on the case, A European diplomatic source assured that the document it already had the support of a dozen countries.

Hungarian regulations have already been under review in European capitals for months, but the case broke out due to UEFA’s refusal to authorize a football stadium in Munich be lit up with the colors of the rainbow for a match between Germany and Hungary, for the Eurocup.

French European Affairs Minister Clément Beaune said France “regretted” UEFA’s decision. In Beaune’s view, Hungarian law “clearly creates discrimination against sexual orientation, against homosexuality, which he equates to a form of threat or propaganda. “

For his part, the German Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Michael Roth, denounced provisions that “clearly violate the values of the European Union”.

In the same vein, the Irish Minister for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne, expressed his concern about a “very dangerous moment for Hungary and for the EU “.

Hungarian law establishes that “pornography and content that represents sexuality or promotes the deviation of gender identity, sex change or homosexuality must not be accessible to minors under 18 years of age“.

For his part, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto dismissed the European criticism and said it was “fake news.”

According to the Hungarian Chancellor, the controversial legislation was not “directed against any community in Hungary. but only against pedophiles“.

“This law does not say anything about the sexual orientation of adults. It only says that as long as children are under 18 years of age, your sex education is the sole responsibility of your parents, that’s all, “he insisted. He added, the vote in the Hungarian Parliament was” a national competence that should not be questioned. “

Hungary is already subject to procedures by the EU, as is Poland, for complaints of abuses against the rule of law.

In this context, the ministers of these two countries they must give explanations to his peers at the meeting this Tuesday.

This will be the fourth hearing for the Polish government, accused of violating the independence of the judiciary.

Meanwhile, it will be the third for Hungary, accused of threats to the independence of the judges but also of violations of freedom of expression and the rights of migrants and refugees, in particular.

This procedure is in a preliminary stage, involves several stages and, in theory, can lead to suspension of voting rights of a country within the European Council, the body that represents the member countries of the EU.

However, such a sanction requires the unanimous vote of the other members, an impossible scenario since Poland and Hungary they adopted a pact of support mutual.

